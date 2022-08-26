Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
ETSU's planetarium observatory re-opens
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is opening back up its planetarium observatory after being closed for two years due to the pandemic. The public will have the opportunity to look beyond our world through a high-quality telescope. Dr. Gary Henson, professor of astronomy and physics...
The Appalachian Honey Boutique opens in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va---A new women's clothing boutique is opening on Thursday in Bristol. The Appalachian Honey Boutique is opening its doors at 11:00a.m. The store is located at 208 Linden Square Drive at Exit 7 near the Food City on Bonham Road. Store manager and managing partner, Jessica Stiltner said they...
Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse to retire October 31
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said in a letter to the board of education that he will retire from the school system, effective October 31. Below is the letter sent to the board of education.
ETSU celebrates African American culture in Appalachia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new exhibit celebrating African American culture in Appalachia, is on display over the next month at both the ETSU Slocumb Galleries and Tipton Gallery. Y’all don’t hear me: The Black Appalachia exhibition, curated by ETSU graduate Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee, features artists, poets, and musicians...
New book gives insight to bridge names in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you've ever driven across a bridge in Carter County and wondered who the bridge was named after and why, here’s your chance to find out. Nancy Ensor has written a book called "We'll Cross That Bridge" that gives thorough descriptions of the 84 individuals who have had a bridge named after them.
Tennessee Hills Distillery breaks ground on Bristol location
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee Hills Distillery broke ground Tuesday on a $21.3 million project to add a Bristol location which will serve as the company's new headquarters. This will be the third location, with the other two being in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The company plans to create...
Manufacturing company to add 86 new jobs in Hawkins County
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Commissioner Stuart McWhorter visited Hawkins County Tuesday to announce the expansion of a manufacturing company, Symmco. Symmco is a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in the production of powdered metal. McWhorter says communities like Surgoinsville need economic development like this. This community has been ready for...
Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30)
There are no changes in the top spot of the Top 5 Tuesday rankings this week. Greeneville and Abingdon continue to hold onto the number 1 spot. Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30) 1. Greeneville (2-0) 2. Daniel Boone (2-0) 3. Dobyns-Bennett (2-0) 4. David Crockett (2-0) 5. Hampton (2-0)
Trivia night is about to get spooky in Jonesborough this October
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Trivia night is expected to get spooky as the Heritage Alliance teams up with the McKinney Center this October. The event will take place at 7 p.m. October 1st, at the McKinney Center, where participants will test their knowledge of all things ghostly and historical.
Washington County, Tennessee sheriff announces addition of new Chief Deputy John Rose
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the addition of John Rose to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Rose will work alongside Chief Deputy of Administration John Lowry. Rose is a graduate of ETSU, earning an Associate of Science in Law Enforcement in 1982, a Bachelor of...
Concerned citizens voice support to keep Virginia in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Concerned citizens took to the streets in Abingdon, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, in support of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. They say the program is a necessity -- but Gov. Glenn Youngkin is in opposition, saying it's bad for Virginia. "I just can't understand why...
Greene County leaders met to raise awareness about drug overdoses
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — People across the nation paused Wednesday to remember those who have died or survived a drug overdose. August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Greene County leaders met outside of the courthouse at noon to bring awareness to overdose deaths in the region. Judge...
Lottery ticket worth $1,000 a day for life sold in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WCYB) — A lottery ticket worth $1,000 per day for life was sold in Morristown Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The person matched all five numbers and the Cash Ball to win the top prize in the Cash 4 Life game. No additional information is available...
Adopted Southwest Virginia pup now helping children as a therapy dog
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — A four-legged employee is helping kids of all ages overcome challenges. "It's awesome, it's bring your dog to work day everyday -- but he is going to help so much, I think." That's how Brianna Blevins, an occupational therapist at Kidz at Play Therapy in...
First elected female mayor in Carter County sworn in
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first elected female mayor in Carter County, Patty Woodby, was sworn in Wednesday. New sheriff, Mike Fraley, has also been sworn in. Other officials were sworn in as well. They all formally assumed the responsibilities of their offices at midnight Thursday.
Sen. Warner trades recipes with Va. woman who won dozens of cooking prizes at state fair
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Earlier this year the internet was on the hunt for Linda Skeens, who won over thirty ribbons at the Virginia-Kentucky State Fair for her delicious food. The mystery baking queen could not be tracked down anywhere on social media, and the search went viral.
Authorities searching for missing Morristown woman
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a missing woman. Investigators said 47-year-old Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy called an acquaintance on Saturday and said her car broke down in south Morristown. When that individual went to assist,...
Therapy dog brings excitement to kids in Marion
MARION, Va (WCYB) — Kidz at Play in Marion recently welcomed a new 4-legged employee. Archie, a 2 year old beagle was adopted from the Smyth County Animal Shelter and earned his title of therapy dog through Pet Partners. “It’s awesome, it’s bring your dog to work day every...
Local student loan borrowers wait hours on the phone for refunds
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — President Joe Biden announced $10,000 in forgiveness for most federal student loans, but what you may not know – you may be able to get that money even if you have already paid off your loans. The $10,000 in student loan forgiveness would...
Sheriff Mike Fraley ready to make changes at Carter County Sheriff's Office
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — New management has taken over at the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Mike Fraley took the oath of office - replacing previous Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. "It's been a long time coming," said Fraley. "January of last year we began the campaign. September 1st is finally...
