ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

ETSU's planetarium observatory re-opens

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is opening back up its planetarium observatory after being closed for two years due to the pandemic. The public will have the opportunity to look beyond our world through a high-quality telescope. Dr. Gary Henson, professor of astronomy and physics...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

The Appalachian Honey Boutique opens in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va---A new women's clothing boutique is opening on Thursday in Bristol. The Appalachian Honey Boutique is opening its doors at 11:00a.m. The store is located at 208 Linden Square Drive at Exit 7 near the Food City on Bonham Road. Store manager and managing partner, Jessica Stiltner said they...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

ETSU celebrates African American culture in Appalachia

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new exhibit celebrating African American culture in Appalachia, is on display over the next month at both the ETSU Slocumb Galleries and Tipton Gallery. Y’all don’t hear me: The Black Appalachia exhibition, curated by ETSU graduate Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee, features artists, poets, and musicians...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Johnson City, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Education
Johnson City, TN
Education
City
Johnson City, TN
wcyb.com

New book gives insight to bridge names in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you've ever driven across a bridge in Carter County and wondered who the bridge was named after and why, here’s your chance to find out. Nancy Ensor has written a book called "We'll Cross That Bridge" that gives thorough descriptions of the 84 individuals who have had a bridge named after them.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee Hills Distillery breaks ground on Bristol location

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee Hills Distillery broke ground Tuesday on a $21.3 million project to add a Bristol location which will serve as the company's new headquarters. This will be the third location, with the other two being in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The company plans to create...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Manufacturing company to add 86 new jobs in Hawkins County

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Commissioner Stuart McWhorter visited Hawkins County Tuesday to announce the expansion of a manufacturing company, Symmco. Symmco is a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in the production of powdered metal. McWhorter says communities like Surgoinsville need economic development like this. This community has been ready for...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30)

There are no changes in the top spot of the Top 5 Tuesday rankings this week. Greeneville and Abingdon continue to hold onto the number 1 spot. Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30) 1. Greeneville (2-0) 2. Daniel Boone (2-0) 3. Dobyns-Bennett (2-0) 4. David Crockett (2-0) 5. Hampton (2-0)
GREENEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Hill High School#Mercantile#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Perkins Reserve Grants
wcyb.com

Trivia night is about to get spooky in Jonesborough this October

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Trivia night is expected to get spooky as the Heritage Alliance teams up with the McKinney Center this October. The event will take place at 7 p.m. October 1st, at the McKinney Center, where participants will test their knowledge of all things ghostly and historical.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Greene County leaders met to raise awareness about drug overdoses

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — People across the nation paused Wednesday to remember those who have died or survived a drug overdose. August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Greene County leaders met outside of the courthouse at noon to bring awareness to overdose deaths in the region. Judge...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
wcyb.com

Lottery ticket worth $1,000 a day for life sold in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WCYB) — A lottery ticket worth $1,000 per day for life was sold in Morristown Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The person matched all five numbers and the Cash Ball to win the top prize in the Cash 4 Life game. No additional information is available...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wcyb.com

Adopted Southwest Virginia pup now helping children as a therapy dog

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — A four-legged employee is helping kids of all ages overcome challenges. "It's awesome, it's bring your dog to work day everyday -- but he is going to help so much, I think." That's how Brianna Blevins, an occupational therapist at Kidz at Play Therapy in...
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

First elected female mayor in Carter County sworn in

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first elected female mayor in Carter County, Patty Woodby, was sworn in Wednesday. New sheriff, Mike Fraley, has also been sworn in. Other officials were sworn in as well. They all formally assumed the responsibilities of their offices at midnight Thursday.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Authorities searching for missing Morristown woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a missing woman. Investigators said 47-year-old Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy called an acquaintance on Saturday and said her car broke down in south Morristown. When that individual went to assist,...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wcyb.com

Therapy dog brings excitement to kids in Marion

MARION, Va (WCYB) — Kidz at Play in Marion recently welcomed a new 4-legged employee. Archie, a 2 year old beagle was adopted from the Smyth County Animal Shelter and earned his title of therapy dog through Pet Partners. “It’s awesome, it’s bring your dog to work day every...
MARION, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy