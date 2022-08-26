CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you've ever driven across a bridge in Carter County and wondered who the bridge was named after and why, here’s your chance to find out. Nancy Ensor has written a book called "We'll Cross That Bridge" that gives thorough descriptions of the 84 individuals who have had a bridge named after them.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO