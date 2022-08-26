Read full article on original website
Aloysius Kunz
June 24, 1947 - Aug. 17, 2022. ST. PAUL, Minn. - Aloysius Kunz, 75, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 17, in The Emeralds. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements...
Sylvester “Sal” Schoenborn
Sylvester “Sal” Schoenborn, age 86, Mahnomen, MN, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. Sal was born on March 5, 1936 to Herman and Cecelia Schoenborn in Mahnomen County. He grew up on the family farm north of Beaulieu, MN where he attended Summer School in chief township. Sal was a lifelong learner, always curious and seeking to build new skills.
Crime and fire report: Aug. 29-31
2:30 p.m., Shoplifting of products totaling less than $300 at a business is under investigation. 2:33 p.m., ATV went by a Lake Park store at a high rate of speed. Juvenile was located and admitted to conduct, noting he was late for football practice and knew he had done wrong. A warning was given.
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Custody In the matter of custody of S.V.S. DOB: 2/1/2007 The Honorable: Michelle Lawson Court File No: 03-F A-22-595 Deborah Herbst, Petitioner; vs. Jorge Villasnor, Respondent. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS. A copy of the paperwork regarding the lawsuit is served on you with this Summons. Read this Summons and attached Petition carefully. If you do not understand it, contact an attorney for legal advice. 1.The Petitioner has filed a lawsuit asking the Court to decide custody and parenting time of the minor child listed above in the caption. 2.You must serve upon the Petitioner and file with the Court a written Answer to the Petition. If the Petitioner is requesting child support, you must file a Financial Affidavit along with your Answer. You must pay the required filing fee. If you cannot afford to pay the filing fee, you may qualify to have the filing fee waived by the Court. You must file an In Forma Pauperis application with the Court and the judge will decide whether you must pay the fee. All court forms are available from the Court Administrator’s office and on the Court’s website at www.mncourts.gov/forms. You must serve your Answer and Financial Affidavit upon the Petitioners within twenty (20) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file your Answer and Financial Affidavit, the court may grant the Petitioners everything they are asking for in the attached Petition. NOTICE OF PARENT EDUCATION PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS Parenting education may be required in all custody or parenting proceedings. You may contact court administration for additional information regarding this requirement and the availability of parent education programs. Date: 8-24-22 THORWALDSEN & MALMSTROM, P.L.L.P /s/ Isaiah P.Volk Isaiah P Volk #0398208 1105 Highway 10 East P.O. Box 1599 Detroit Lakes, MN 56502-1599 Phone: 218.847.5646 isaiah@lakeslawyers.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03-FA-22-595 Case Type: Adoption NOTICE OF HEARING In Re: the Petition of Deborah Herbst to Adopt Sebastian Villasenor Sonnenberg You are notified of the following hearing date(s): Setting October 5, 2022 Adoption Hearing 2:15 PM at the following location: District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson Becker County District Court Courtroom 1 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501-3403 218-846-5040 You are expected to appear fully prepared. You must notify the court if your address changes. To receive an eReminder for future court dates via e-mail or text, visit http://www.mncourts.gov/Hearing-eReminders.aspx or scan the QR code to enroll. Dated: August 24, 2022 Renelle Fenno Becker County Court Administrator cc: Deborah Herbst ISAIAH PHILLIP VOLK (August 31; Sept 7 & 14, 2022) 96769.
Cross country: Lakers kick off competition season in Staples-Motley
STAPLES – The Detroit Lakes cross country teams officially kicked off their competition season in Staples-Motley on Monday morning. The Laker girls took fourth place behind a fifth-overall time from Julia Steffl. She clocked in at 21:17.26, trailing only four other runners in the pack. Maria Foltz (23:51.35, 21st),...
Girls swimming and diving: Hamm paces Lakers at Bemidji Pentathlon
BEMIDJI – Faith Hamm turned in the best performance of the night on Monday at the Bemidji Pentathlon. Swimmers from six different programs competed in five sprint events to open the season. Hamm led the Detroit Lakes girls swimming and diving team to a second-place finish with a team score of 275.5. She had 110 of those points and finished first in the individual rankings.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 22, 2019 MORTGAGOR: Ivy Schneibel, an unmarried person. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 26, 2019 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 657722. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation. Dated June 24, 2021 Recorded June 24, 2021, as Document No. 680878. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1000730-0107263873-5 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Freedom Mortgage Corporation RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 115 Wisconsin Street, Callaway, MN 56521 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 480089000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 5, Rahm’s Subdivision, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $47,405.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $55,426.04 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 25, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: August 19, 2022 Freedom Mortgage Corporation Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 46 - 22-004813 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (August 31; Sept 7, 14, 21 & 28; Oct 5, 2022) 96840.
Court news: Chisago City man sentenced in Highway 10 chase that saw speeds over 130 mph
DETROIT LAKES — Ryan Lee Thompson, 39 of Chisago City, Minn. has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor DWI. According to court records, about 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021, local law enforcement agencies were...
Court news: Warrant issued after Detroit Lakes woman sentenced
DETROIT LAKES — Christin Lea Bellanger, 32 of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime. According to court records, on June 16, 2021, she was pulled over in Detroit Lakes by an officer who saw her and knew she had an active warrant. In her backpack, officers found tin foil, small Ziplock baggies, a hypodermic needle, and a marijuana grinder.
Girls soccer: Lakers snubbed by Crusaders at home
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls soccer team is still searching for its first win after Tuesday night’s match against St. Cloud Cathedral at Rotary Park. The Crusaders (1-1-1) beat the Lakers (0-3) 2-0, with both goals coming in the first half. Callie Serzak and Madison Wenner found the back of the net in the win.
Girls tennis: Detroit Lakes falls in tight battles against Moorhead and Staples-Motley
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team came up short against Staples-Motley and Moorhead in its home triangular on Tuesday. After falling to the Spuds 5-2, the Lakers went the distance with the Cardinals in a 4-3 loss. Abby Noll and Amaya LeCleir picked up a No. 1 doubles win over Amy Rollins and Georgia Kruchten, while Megan Lunde and Claire Pazdernik beat Corinne Olson and Kenzie Erickson at No. 2 doubles. Allie Bolar beat Heidi Zimmerman 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles for the Lakers' third point.
Court news: Frazee man sentenced for high-speed chase
DETROIT LAKES — Andrew Duane Probasco, 36 of Frazee has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. According to court records, in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 2020 he sped away in a black Pontiac G6 after a Frazee police officer tried to pull him over. He drove through a stop sign on the way to his house, where he parked and took off on foot. The license plate on the Pontiac belonged to a different car in Probasco’s driveway. He went to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office about nine hours later and tried to report his vehicle as stolen. He was arrested there.
Volleyball: Detroit Lakes dominates DGF in first match at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes volleyball season opener went according to plan. The Lakers (1-0) swept Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (0-1) on Tuesday in domination fashion. After needing an extra point to win the first set, they outscored the Rebels by 32 points in a 3-0 win at home. “I think...
Football: Naatz to lean on physicality as Hawley aims to take another step in program rebuild
HAWLEY – Peder Naatz has taken the Hawley football team to state nine times since 2001. But after a stretch of down years, he's navigating his team back to the top of the Section 8-2A field. The Nuggets are coming off a 5-5 season and a loss 24-13 in...
Raise your glass, one last time: Richwood Winery to host final Toast to Tamarac Sept. 9
DETROIT LAKES — It's the end of an era for the Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Though the annual Toast to Tamarac fundraiser benefiting their outdoor education programs will continue on in some form, it will do so at a new location, and with a different chair organizing it behind the scenes.
Creativity takes courage at Treasure Garden
DETROIT LAKES – Inside Washington Square Mall is a Treasure Garden, where art can be purchased and sold and classes bring opportunities for all ages to bond. The new business is owned by the mother-daughter duo Stephanie Hanson, 45, and Katrina Rogers, 21, both of Audubon. The two bring their own art to the shop, as well as invite others to showcase their work and teach classes.
Football: Lake Park-Audubon strives to change identity in Peterson's second year as head coach
LAKE PARK – The Lake Park Audubon football teams will have a second-year coach for the first time in four seasons. PJ Peterson is headed into his second campaign after back-to-back years with first-time head coaches. The Raiders are reaping the rewards of consistency on the practice field. "It...
Boys soccer: St. Cloud Tech hands Detroit Lakes a frustrating loss in home opener
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boy soccer team saw its early-season challenge against St. Cloud Tech as a chance to establish itself as a contender in Section 8-2A. It quickly turned into a wake-up call. The Lakers (1-1) fell 8-1 despite only trailing at the half 2-0. The...
