UPDATE: Charges upgraded, bond raised $75K for MHK man
Riley County Police Department says charges for Joshua Garrison have been changed to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery in connection with a Tuesday incident. Bond for Garrison was increased to $75,000 following his first court appearance on Wednesday, August 31. . . . Around 4:00 p.m. on...
Riley County Arrest Report August 30
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL ANTHONY RIVERA, 29, Manhattan, Parole violation; Bond $5,000. CRYSTAL MARIE JAIMEZ, 30, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person...
RCPD arrests Tuesday include domestic kidnapping, separate drug-related incident
A Manhattan man was arrested Tuesday in the 600 block of Highland Ridge Drive. According to RCPD, 20-year-old Joshua Garrison was jailed on single counts of aggravated domestic battery and kidnapping shortly after 6 p.m. Garrison is accused of strangling an 18-year-old female victim and forcefully restricting her movements. He remains jailed on a $20,000 total bond.
Peabody officer arrested, stripped of badge after alleged on-duty DUI
PEABODY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police officer in Peabody was arrested and stripped of his badge for a DUI and criminal possession of a weapon after he was caught with a blood alcohol level more than 1.5 times the normal limit while on duty. The Marion County Record reports that...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Autry-Montoya, Luisa Talisha; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Poss of marijuana. NAME: Cozart,...
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
Police: Another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Monday, police responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS transported a 20-year-old man to Via Christi for treatment after ingesting a...
Manhattan man arrested for strangling, restraining 18-year-old victim
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after he was accused of strangling and restraining an 18-year-old victim. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.
Diaz waives right to speedy trial in hearing Monday
Court proceedings will continue in October for an Emporia man accused of attempted second-degree murder and other counts related to an alleged shooting and home invasion robbery from October 2020. According to court documents made available to KVOE, Marcos Diaz waived his right to a speedy trial during a status...
Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the suspect in a 2020 homicide in Topeka. Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, faces charges for first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault in the death of Jerrie Ross. He will appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 9th, and then for a jury trial beginning February 21st.
Abilene police also receive report of possible door-to-door scam
ABILENE - A potential scammer seen in Clay Center on Saturday has apparently moved on to Abilene. On Saturday, the Clay Center Police Department reported on its Facebook page that a clean shaven white male approximately 5'8" with short brown hair who was possibly wearing a black shirt with two Cs - one inside the other - on the left breast area of the shirt and possibly wearing khaki pants was going door to door claiming to work for various telecommunication companies and offering a better deal.
Two Junction City school buildings placed on lockdown Wed. morning
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two USD 475 Junction City school buildings have resumed normal operations after being placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Junction City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner, JCPD responded to a call in the city’s northwest side around 10 a.m. As a result, the HD Karns Innovations Academy and Westwood Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown.
RCPD searches for person who broke into car’s hatch, stole $1.4K in items
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person who broke into the hatch of a car and stole $1,400 worth of items. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 1200 block of Pomeroy St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman has requested “further investigation” by law enforcement into alleged misconduct by members of the Emporia Football team. Goodman had said early Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review. This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia […]
Topeka middle school breached briefly, video alerts police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Eisenhower Middle School in Topeka has issued a statement after an individual used an unlocked door to enter the school early Tuesday morning. According to Principal Scott Schwarz, an individual came into the building through a back door that had not been latched properly. The individual entered and then exited the building […]
Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
Police: Man found badly beaten in Manhattan alley
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a man was found badly injured in Manhattan. Just after 3a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Aggieville, Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two citizens found...
Junction City Police report a vehicle - pedestrian accident
Junction City police have announced that Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:25 pm the JCPD received a call about an accident between a motor vehicle and pedestrians at Westwood Elementary school. According to police the driver was at the school for pick up and had one child in the back seat of their car. The driver then suffered an unknown medical condition causing their car to hop the curb, striking 1 child and 1 staff member.
RCPD searches for woman who hit pedestrian, attempted to hit her again
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the woman who hit a pedestrian with her car and attempted to hit her again. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan Ave. and Pomeroy St. with reports of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
