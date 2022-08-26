ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Councilwoman warns residents not to attend housing counseling event

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned residents Wednesday not to attend an upcoming five-day housing counseling event, saying the organizer engages in questionable business practices. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which is based in Boston, will hold an event called "Achieve the Dream" at the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County leaders mull pay raises – for themselves

The Baltimore County Council is considering raising council members’ salaries as well as the pay of the county executive and the county administrative officer. During a hearing Tuesday night, Council Chairman Julian Jones, a Democrat, said council members in Baltimore City, and in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties make more than those in Baltimore County.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

The Clubhouse helps youth avoid substance abuse

About half of teens will try alcohol or an illegal drug by the time they graduate. A new center in Harford County is engaging at-risk young people in alternatives to substance use. The Clubhouse by Ashley Addiction Treatment is a safe space for adolescents--and their families--to connect, communicate and gain...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland’s Tax Assessor leaving State Center for downtown Baltimore

Back in April 2021, Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to move state agencies from State Center, the office complex on Preston Street in midtown, to downtown Baltimore as part of an effort to revitalize the city’s central business district. The state Board of Public Works took another step in that direction on Wednesday, approving a 10-year lease for the State Department of Assessment and Taxation to move into new quarters at the Inner Harbor.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'We need to call it what it is' | Experts weigh in on gangs in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE) — It was in a west Baltimore shopping center known as the Princess Plaza where police say 'ABG' or 'Anybody Gets It' operated its criminal enterprise. Court documents obtained by FOX45 News detail how the defendants arrested in the recent takedown sold drugs and, according to Baltimore Police, committed multiple acts of violence, including murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Thousands died from drug overdoses in Maryland but fatalities decline slightly

Advocates across Maryland gathered on International Drug Overdose Awareness Day to remember lives lost due to drugs and raise awareness to prevent more deaths. There were more than 2,600 fatal overdoses across Maryland for the past 12 months ending this April, down from roughly 2,900 from the same time frame in 2021. The vast majority of overdose deaths stemmed from fentanyl, Maryland Health Department data shows.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE

