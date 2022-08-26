Back in April 2021, Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to move state agencies from State Center, the office complex on Preston Street in midtown, to downtown Baltimore as part of an effort to revitalize the city’s central business district. The state Board of Public Works took another step in that direction on Wednesday, approving a 10-year lease for the State Department of Assessment and Taxation to move into new quarters at the Inner Harbor.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO