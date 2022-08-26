Read full article on original website
Coast News
Body found in Guajome Regional Park
OCEANSIDE — Police today are investigating after a man was found dead in a Guajome Regional Park pond. Police responded to reports of a “foul odor” in the upper pond area of the park around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Oceanside Police Department. An unidentified man...
Coast News
100-plus rescued beagles to arrive in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society is welcoming more than 100 of the 4,000 beagles who are part of a large-scale rescue from a Virginia-based company that breeds and sells animals for use in scientific testing. The beagles are expected to arrive on a Greater Good Charities flight sponsored by iheartdogs.com at Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Aug. 31, 2022. They will then be transported to San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon Campus for intake and exams.
Coast News
Tree Doctor wins award two years in a row
Since 1985, Russell Bowman has been delighting residents of San Diego County with his plant and tree expertise. So, it’s no wonder Bowman Plant and Tree Care Specialists have been named the San Diego Union-Tribune Community Press’ “Best of North County” voters’ poll for tree and plant care for a 2nd year in a row!
Coast News
Commentary: Blakespear’s prospects, part 2
Mayor Catherine Blakespear trumpeted some “huge” news on social media last week — her race against Orange County businessman Matt Gunderson for the District 38 California State Senate seat is going to be “a tight, single digit race that will likely be one of the closest in California.”
Coast News
In the moment with Old Harbor Distilling Co.
Cheers! Hey Michael, thanks for getting me up to speed with what’s going on at Old Harbor Distilling Co. We’ve been working through various stages of the pandemic for over two years. Things are looking a bit more optimistic right now. What have the pandemic years been like for you and your team, and how are you as an owner feeling now?
Coast News
Old Cal Coffee in San Marcos
Where: Old Cal Coffee, 1080 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos, CA 92078. Open: Daily 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. What: Batch Brew of Ascend Roasters Costa Rica House Coffee. What I’m listening to: Dawes, “All Your Favorite Bands”. The most important note you should take away...
Coast News
Zoo penguin fitted with bumblefoot boots
SAN DIEGO — Lucas, a prominent member of the San Diego Zoo’s African penguin colony who was diagnosed with a degenerative foot condition, has a new opportunity to thrive, thanks to intervention by the Zoo’s wildlife heath and wildlife care specialist teams. Team members—with the help of Thera-Paw, a national organization that designs and manufactures rehabilitative and assistive products for animals with special needs—created and fitted the penguin with custom orthopedic shoes made of neoprene and rubber, to prevent pressure sores from developing on his feet and ankle when he stands and walks.
Coast News
Copper Cane and J. Lohr at Vittorio’s
This week’s column recaps Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria’s Copper Cane and J. Lohr wine dinners in San Diego’s Highland Village as part of proprietor Victor Magalhaes’ wine dinner series. Owned and operated by Napa Valley’s Joseph “Joe” Wagner, Copper Cane Wines & Provisions is a collection...
Coast News
San Dieguito board passes student-written gun violence resolution
ENCINITAS — Demonstrating that students often understand the impacts of school gun violence better than lawmakers, two high school seniors in the San Dieguito Union High School District drafted their own gun violence prevention resolution on behalf of their peers. Written by La Costa Canyon High School seniors and...
Coast News
As we age, specialized dental treatment becomes necessary for seniors
The Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center North County offers a gentle approach toward senior dental care. According to the CDC, 1 in 5 seniors over the age of 65 has no teeth, 2 out of 3 have gum disease, and 1 in 5 has untreated cavities. Additionally, most older adults take both prescription and over-the-counter medications, many of which can cause dry mouth, increasing the risk of cavities.
Coast News
Allman faces backlash over participation in ‘transphobic’ Facebook discussion
ENCINITAS — San Dieguito High School District Trustee Michael Allman is facing backlash for his involvement in a recent Facebook thread featuring offensive comments about gender pronouns and transgender individuals. The post originated in the private Facebook group SDUHSD Families for Students First, of which Allman is a member....
Coast News
CSUSM adds affordable housing, dining hall
SAN MARCOS — Cal State San Marcos (CSUSM) plans to build a new affordable housing and dining facility on campus to alleviate the burden of the region’s housing crisis on students and lower expenses to help them achieve their educational goals. The CSUSM University Village Student Success Housing...
Coast News
‘The geology is in your face’: Touring Iceland with experts
That’s what Iceland is for Don Barrie, a geology professor at San Diego Mesa College and co-leader of annual summer trips to the island country. “Something about it transforms me,” he said. “The geology is in your face. It’s easy to imagine how the Earth was formed. It a cliché, but it is the land of fire and ice.”
