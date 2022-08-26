ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCU fans hoping ‘She-Hulk’ just teased a ‘Wong distance relationship’ for their fave

Although some have sacrilegiously started to question otherwise, we all know that Wong is the real star of Phase Four, aka Phase Wong, and the true Sorcerer Supreme’s dominance over the MCU was only reaffirmed in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In what feels like his 100th Marvel appearance over the past two years, Benedict Wong returned for today’s third episode of the Disney Plus series.
Who is Titania from ‘She-Hulk?’

Disney Plus’ latest Marvel series is already proving to be one of its most popular. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has yet to conclude its first season, but it’s already generating plenty of buzz online. The majority of this buzz centers around Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, the protagonist of the series, and her relationship with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, but some fans have pivoted their attention to other characters.
With the MCU now in mutants-have-always-been-here land, these characters can be retconned as Homo Superior

It is now beyond obvious that the MCU is setting up the stage for the arrival of mutants. If the alternate universe’s Professor X’s appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wasn’t enough, the way Ms. Marvel kept switching the source of Kamala’s powers just so it could say that a “mutation” in her DNA is allowing her to harness the powers of the bangle is proof enough. This majorly altered method of alluding to the presence of mutants is what is fueling our latest brainstorming session.
MCU fans laugh at themselves after ‘She-Hulk’ proves a widespread theory was way off the mark

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3. Well, that didn’t take long. Previously on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky revealed to Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters that he was a changed monster and desired to get his parole so he could live a quiet life with his “seven soulmates,” a bunch of women he’d met through the prison pen-pal system. Fans weren’t buying it, though, and immediately started theorizing that this was just a cover story so Abomination could go join the Thunderbolts.
‘She-Hulk’ is racking up cameos galore, but it’s still missing the one everyone wants most

This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Jen Walters can protest all she wants, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law really is shaping up into a “cameo of the week show.” We’ve already seen more of her cousin, Bruce Banner aka The Hulk than we have in the MCU for a few years now, and last week we saw Tim Roth’s return as The Abomination’s alter ego, Emil Blonsky. We even got Megan Thee Stallion herself this week. But fans are still biting their fingernails awaiting the show’s biggest promised guest star, Daredevil. Where is the man with the horns?
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Mr. Fantastic may have been found as ‘She-Hulk’ gets a surprise guest star

Let’s get cracking with a roundup of the biggest Marvel universe news to drop this Monday. Following on from the exciting announcement that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to helm the Fantastic Four reboot, MCU lovers have been experiencing a range of reactions to reports that the studio has now found its Reed Richards. Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks to have secretly added a special guest star to its cast. Well, it’s not so secret anymore…
‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner steps down ahead of second season

After years of work on the show and just two episodes having aired, House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has reportedly made his exit from the show. The Hollywood Reporter says that Sapochnik will step down from his current role, leaving Ryan Condal as the sole showrunner on the series heading into its second season. The report says that Sapochnik has entered a first-look deal to develop new projects with HBO, however, he will continue on as an executive producer for the Game of Thrones spinoff going forward.
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
Michael Keaton’s role in canceled ‘Batgirl’ movie, explained

Michael Keaton was going to make his triumphant return to the DC universe in Batgirl until the film got canceled. However, thanks to production staff and industry insiders, we know his role and how it would have played out in the movie. Aside from divulging those details, we’ll tell you why Batgirl was canceled and what the future holds for Keaton in the DCEU.
‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’: Every celebrity revealed so far

Currently, the extremely popular reality TV competition show, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, has fired up the engine for its second season, which started earlier this year. The original series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, is a stylishly successful competition that easily laid the foundation for what makes this celebrity version so thoroughly enjoyable.
MCU fans continue to pray for appearance of one iconic ‘Thor’ character

It feels like even the most bizarre characters to exist in the Marvel universe are now getting a big screen appeariance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans are stil rallying around one truly strange Thor character popping up. Teased with a neat Easter egg during an establishing shot in...
Olivia Wilde calls Florence Pugh’s performance ‘singularly brilliant’ in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde had nothing but praise for Florence Pugh in the upcoming film. Originally, Wilde was slated to play the main character, Alice, in the satirical thriller. However, the director now says she wouldn’t “want it any other way” than for Pugh to helm the lead role in Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde told the Associated Press.
An ensemble Marvel movie goes to war for control of the streaming charts

Without question, the colossal MCU is synonymous with creating blockbuster cinematic hits that invite moviegoers and Marvel fanatics around the world to swarm to their nearest theater. And no matter what director Martin Scorsese has to say, films within the Marvel umbrella accumulate jaw-dropping earnings at the box office and attach a hefty budget tag that always pays off in the end. Out of the stellar lineup of Marvel movies, Avengers: Infinity War has gone down in history as one of the best in the superhero catalog.
