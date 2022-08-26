This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Jen Walters can protest all she wants, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law really is shaping up into a “cameo of the week show.” We’ve already seen more of her cousin, Bruce Banner aka The Hulk than we have in the MCU for a few years now, and last week we saw Tim Roth’s return as The Abomination’s alter ego, Emil Blonsky. We even got Megan Thee Stallion herself this week. But fans are still biting their fingernails awaiting the show’s biggest promised guest star, Daredevil. Where is the man with the horns?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO