Miami Short Film Festival presents “Focus On: Passport to the World” films at Deering Estate

Valet parking has returned to Miami International Airport for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and just in time for the Labor Day travel weekend, when the airport expects nearly 800,000 travelers from September 1-6. The projection would be a 10% increase over the same period pre-pandemic and a 25% increase over Labor Day weekend last year. Travelers can now save time before their flight and avoid the hassle of parking before heading into the terminal.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO