The 127-year rivalry resumes this weekend after an 11-year hiatus when West Virginia travels down the I-79 to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. No love is lost between these two teams, as evidenced by Panthers QB Kedon Slovis' comments earlier this week. Pittsburgh is coming off an 11-3 season that saw them atop their division in the ACC, whereas the Mountaineers finished 4-6 and fifth in the Big 12. For WVU to win, this game will need to live up to its moniker.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO