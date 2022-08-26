ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins

At the same time his teammates began practicing, Deshaun Watson headed off in another direction. Cleveland’s starting quarterback began serving his lengthy NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct on Tuesday, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Why Chase Edmonds is an ideal RB1 for the Dolphins’ offense

Now entering his fifth year in the NFL, Chase Edmonds hasn't been the go-to guy in a backfield since starring for the Fordham Rams. In his four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, he spent time behind David Johnson, then Kenyan Drake, then James Conner. Edmonds never ascended into an RB1 role, serving as either a change-of-pace back or just a backup.
NFL
FOX Sports

Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB

The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year contract extension

The Denver Broncos have agreed to a five-year contract extension with quarterback Russell Wilson that would keep him in Denver through the 2028 season, ESPN reported Thursday. The deal reportedly includes $245 million in new money, $165 million of it guaranteed. The deal raises Wilson's previous $24 million salary for...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson takes to Twitter, comments on Ravens contract

Lamar Jackson entered another interesting twist in his contract saga on Monday. The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback engaged in a Twitter conversation in which someone asked why the team hasn't offered Jackson $250 million fully guaranteed yet. When another Twitter user said that Jackson wants more and the Ravens "already offered that," Jackson replied.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL cutdown tracker: Logan Ryan among notable players released

The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their first wave of roster cuts on Monday. Michel, a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the New England Patriots, where he racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games (28 starts).
NFL
FOX Sports

Ranking Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence & Zach Wilson among sophomore QBs | What's Wright

The NFL will have five high profile sophomore quarterbacks this season with Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, San Francisco 49er's Trey Lance, New England Patriots' Mac Jones, Chicago Bears' Justin Fields and New York Jets' Zach Wilson. Nick Wright discusses which of these QB's will have the best year, and which one will have the best team going forward.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Packers' defense of NFC North title starts, yes, on defense

The transition for the Green Bay Packers has been ongoing for a few years, starting with their first-round draft picks in the spring and extending to the field in the fall. Despite the transcendent presence of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Packers have quietly evolved into a defense-driven team.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Aaron Donald downplays swinging helmet in Rams-Bengals brawl

Rams' star defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn't draw headlines for his usual dominant play last week. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was seen swinging a helmet at Bengals players during a brawl that broke out during a joint practice between the two Super Bowl teams from last season. Donald minimized the role he had in the brawl in an interview with the AP Pro Football Podcast on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Will Kirk Cousins evolve under Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell?

The Minnesota Vikings are entering Year 1 with coach Kevin O'Connell, who's prioritizing building a prosperous relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. O'Connell, who was previously the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams and Cousins' quarterbacks coach in 2017 with Washington, wants the veteran starter to take more ownership of the Vikings offense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Why Joe Flacco compares Jets receiver Elijah Moore to Steve Smith

The New York Jets have a true veteran at the receiver position: Corey Davis. But they also have a de-facto veteran, a wily and savvy route-runner whose game is so smooth that it seemed at training camp that he'd been in the NFL for years. Elijah Moore has only spent...
NFL
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 1: How to bet West Virginia-Pittsburgh

The 127-year rivalry resumes this weekend after an 11-year hiatus when West Virginia travels down the I-79 to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. No love is lost between these two teams, as evidenced by Panthers QB Kedon Slovis' comments earlier this week. Pittsburgh is coming off an 11-3 season that saw them atop their division in the ACC, whereas the Mountaineers finished 4-6 and fifth in the Big 12. For WVU to win, this game will need to live up to its moniker.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Kyle Shanahan 'shocked' Niners got Jimmy Garoppolo back

Jimmy Garoppolo is a San Francisco 49er for another season. Garoppolo committed to stay in the Bay Area after accepting significantly reduced pay Monday, agreeing to terms on a one-year $7 million deal that pales in comparison to the $24 million he was owed previously. And though Niners head coach...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo deal raises questions about 49ers' trust in Trey Lance

After months of patiently waiting for the right trade partner for their rehabbing, former starting quarterback, the San Francisco 49ers found the best spot for Jimmy Garoppolo. At the team’s facility, backing up second-year pro Trey Lance. In a head-scratching turn of events, instead of releasing or trading the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Coach McDaniels pleased with Raiders' opening roster

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — First-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has his first official roster in place, including four undrafted rookies, five running backs and without 2021 first-round tackle Alex Leatherwood. “This is always one of those days, you know the last couple of days, a little difficult, but I...
NFL
FOX Sports

Why Vikings will surprise, Cowboys could disappoint: Warren Sharp's NFL Guide

Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp is joining FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll recap the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. In his two-part debut column, Sharp starts with the top 10 trends to know for 2022.
NFL
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield is doing what he does best — stirring the pot

Is Baker Mayfield, after the casual dropping of a stored-up, pent-up and fired-up F-bomb, now even more motivated to wreak revenge on his former team in Week 1?. After hearing the muscular prediction mentioned above, are the Cleveland Browns now so mad that they want to beat Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers even more than they did before?
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds: 10 betting nuggets from Vegas sources

NFL betting drives the bus on the American sports wagering roadway. So in my debut piece as a FOX Sports contributor, believe me, I’m not gonna miss that bus. But first, a little background. I’m no sharp bettor, so I’m not going to pass myself off as some kind...
GAMBLING
FOX Sports

Guardians and Orioles play in series rubber match

Baltimore Orioles (68-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-60, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -185, Orioles +157; over/under is 7 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD

