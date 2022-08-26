Read full article on original website
Frank Nolasco
5d ago
They Will Lose Spreading false narratives. Az Does Not Want Followers We Want LEADERS With INTEGRITY The Have None
Reply
7
True Independent
5d ago
A lot can be said about a community by looking at its leaders. Ours shows we are willing to choose inexperienced over experience and conspiracy over common sense. 🤔
Reply(1)
3
another thought
5d ago
What the heck is wrong with these two? Unbelievable the path they r walking. Geeze oh petes!!
Reply
7
Related
Federal Judge Throws Out ‘Conjectural’ Arizona Lawsuit That Demanded Ban on Electronic Voting Machines
A federal judge in Arizona has dismissed a case brought by two GOP candidates vying for the state’s top leadership positions, finding their claims of potential voter fraud “conjectural allegations of potential injuries.”. Kari Lake (R) sued Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) in April, alleging that the...
CNBC
Montana House seat contender and Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lied to department watchdog in casino probe, report finds
Ryan Zinke, the Republican nominee for Montana's new House seat, lied to the Interior Department's internal watchdog during a probe of a tribal casino application while he led the department under then-President Donald Trump, a report concluded. The report comes six months after another report by the Inspector General's office...
CNBC
GOP leaders warn Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters to raise more money — or risk losing to Democrat Mark Kelly
Republican leaders and megadonors are warning Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters to improve his fundraising or else be doomed in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in November's election. Masters, who won the GOP primary this month, has been massively outraised by Kelly's campaign. The latest data...
Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona judge slaps down Finchem, Gosar over defamation suit
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has ordered three Republicans, including secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, to pay $75,000 in attorney fees for filing a defamation suit against a former Democratic lawmaker “primarily for purposes of harassment.” The Republicans filed the lawsuit last year against former Democratic state Rep. Charlene Fernandez after she called for an investigation of their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The judge dismissed the lawsuit in April, saying Fernandez’s request was protected by the First Amendment’s rights to free speech and to petition the government. The lawsuit was “groundless and not made in good faith,” Yuma County Judge Pro Tem Levi Gunderson ruled on Monday, adding that it appeared to have been “written for an audience other than the assigned trial court judge.” Gunderson said legal filings by the Republicans made irrelevant references to open borders and Democrats Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
digg.com
Records Reveal That Trump Lawyers Copied Data From Election Systems In Multiple States
In efforts to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, Trump-affiliated lawyers, including Sidney Powell, sent teams to access data from voting systems in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. The Lede. A subpoena of Atlanta-based forensics firm SullivanStrickler found records revealing that Trump-allied lawyers hired the firm...
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
Nevada Supreme Court justice tells governor she’ll step down
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court justice who has been a judge at every level in the state has submitted her resignation from the state’s highest court, telling the governor that she’ll step down Sept. 29. Justice Abbi Silver also pointed in a letter,...
Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears...
First on CNN: Motorist charged with threatening Utah Senate candidate with gun
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin has accused a motorist of brandishing a firearm and pointing it at him and his wife as the couple was driving home from a campaign event in April.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Horrifying and inexcusable': Tucson constable shooting leaves 4 dead. What we know
Police have identified the victims and the gunman in a fatal shooting on Thursday of a Pima County constable, a neighbor and an apartment complex employee. The Tucson Police Department said in a statement released on Friday afternoon that Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43, and an apartment employee identified as Angela Maria Fox-Heath, 28, were serving an eviction notice to a tenant at the complex near East Lind Road and North Kelvin Boulevard in Tucson when shots were fired.
Lawmakers will tour Arizona prison after concerns raised by Republic reporting
In response to whistleblower testimonials published by The Arizona Republic exposing staffing and security concerns within the Arizona Department of Corrections, lawmakers have demanded access to state prisons and will begin touring facilities this week. Three state representatives, Kelli Butler, Mitzi Epstein, and Melody Hernandez wrote a letter to Arizona...
AOL Corp
4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona
Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
Maricopa officer termination upheld after appeal hearing
The City of Maricopa has upheld the termination of former Police Officer Craig Curry after an appeal hearing in July. According to a news release from the city, “After review of the evidence and testimony from witnesses, including Mr. Curry himself, the hearing officer upheld Maricopa Police Department’s decision to terminate Craig Curry. In accordance with City policy, the City Manager (Rick Horst) was then provided with the hearing officer’s decision, along with the evidence and testimony presented to the hearing officer, to review and issue a final decision.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Infant and toddler found alone in Arizona desert
A 4-month-old infant and an 18-month-old toddler were found in Arizona's Sonoran Desert on Friday, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent. The young children were left in the desert, which is located in the south of Arizona and borders Mexico, by smugglers "to die," according to a tweet from John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.
Jan. 6 Rioter Who Beat Police Officer With Trump Flag Gets 46 Months
A Pennsylvania man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced Friday to 46 months in prison, federal officials said. Howard Richardson, 72, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers at the Capitol, according...
Judge who pointed AR-15 style rifle at stepson suspended
A Colorado judge who pointed an AR-15 style rifle at his adult stepson during an argument was censured by the state's Supreme Court on Monday and suspended without pay for 30 days.District Court Judge Mark D. Thompson pleaded guilty in January to disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor, in the July 2021 incident, and was sentenced to one year's unsupervised probation, the court's order said. He was also ordered to continue to seek anger management treatment.According to a summary of what happened that the court said Thompson agreed to, a heated verbal confrontation with his 22-year-old stepson started...
CNBC
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'swatted' for second time in two days, police say
Police responded to another false 911 call at the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, authorities confirmed. It was the second "swatting" call in two days targeting the Republican congresswoman, who is supported by former President Donald Trump. Greene had introduced a bill in Congress last week that would make...
KTAR News
Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.https://ktar.com/
Comments / 18