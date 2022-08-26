Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Telegram
Douglas County panel disallows ATVs on portion of County Highway Y
SUPERIOR — Douglas County is tweaking its all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicle ordinance to match county policy disallowing use of the motorized recreational vehicles in county parks. The forestry committee approved exempting a stretch of County Highway Y from the ordinance that allows ATV and UTV use on county highways....
Daily Telegram
Classes begin for Douglas County students
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Students boarded buses and greeted teachers Thursday, Sept. 1, the first day of class for the 2022-23 school year. In the Superior School District, the new year brings with it a cellphone ban for students in elementary and middle schools and restrictions on visitors at all schools.
Daily Telegram
NBC provides $10,725 to the Town of Superior Fire Department for seven AEDs
National Bank of Commerce (NBC) recently donated $10,725 to the Town of Superior Fire Department (TSFD) to purchase seven new automated external defibrillators (AEDs). By making this donation, NBC is supporting the TSFD’s mission to preserve life, property, and the environment by safely providing the highest quality of service to the Superior community. Jon Webber of the TSFD stated, “The Town of Superior Fire Department would like to thank National Bank of Commerce for awarding us with the funds to purchase more Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for our department. This grant means so much to our department and our community. These dollars will allow us to purchase seven new AEDs. Studies have shown that the quicker we can apply an AED on a patient in cardiac arrest the better. If the patient is experiencing an abnormal heartbeat the electricity that the AED can provide will possibly “shock” the patient’s heart back into a normal heart rhythm.” Jon continued, “Our department currently has only four AEDs. We currently carry those in our apparatuses that are first to “roll out” on medical calls. Typically, department members had to go to the station to get an AED and apparatus. This grant will allow our department to give our most active team members AEDs to carry in their personal vehicles. These will also be spread out within our township. This will allow for a quicker response time to cardiac arrests that need an AED, especially if their current location is closer to the incident.” National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Superior and also has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs.
Daily Telegram
Man's body found near Barker's Island Marina
SUPERIOR — A Minnesota man's body was found floating near a slip at the Barker’s Island Marina on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report. Superior Fire Department personnel who responded estimated Samuel Clark, 60, of Le Sueur, Minnesota, had been in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Telegram
Superior Elks to host open house
SUPERIOR — The Superior Elks Lodge 403 will open its doors to the public from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. Visitors can tour the historic brownstone building at 1503 Belknap St., stop at informational booths detailing the organization’s involvement in the community and enjoy live music by Born Too Late. There will be desserts, refreshments, drawings and door prizes.
Daily Telegram
Students take first step to fill labor gap in Superior
SUPERIOR — The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board and Northwood Technical College recently celebrated the graduation of the 2022 cohort of machine tool basics students. “The machine tool basics program was created in partnership with Northwood Technical College after meeting with industry leaders in the Superior area to address...
Daily Telegram
Duluth Superior Pride returns, offering safe spaces for all ages
DULUTH — "I've had conversations with people who would serve on the Pride committee in the past," said Abby Gannon, "and they've told stories about how they tried to go around to local businesses to garner support, even three or four years ago, and had doors slammed in their faces. This year, it seems like no matter where I ask, everybody is all in to join up."
Daily Telegram
Elderly residents, students receive outfits from Superior boutique
SUPERIOR — Boxes of summer styles from Posh Affair Boutique were transported April 19 to two assisted living facilities, Villa Marina and Encompass, and Superior High School. They will be distributed for free to residents and students who need them. “Our staff and residents are so pleased that Serenity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Telegram
Christensen Group Insurance adds to the Duluth team.
Duluth, MN, August 17, 2022: Christensen Group Insurance is excited to announce the addition of Mike Reagan as a Commercial Lines producer. Mike has 10 years of commercial lines experience and has specific expertise serving contractors and manufacturing companies. As a company that is owned 100% by the employees, Christensen...
Daily Telegram
Superior to celebrate Pride, Labor Day
SUPERIOR — The city celebrates Pride and Labor Day after Fourth of July festivities were canceled by the weather July 4. The Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car Show, concerts, kids' activities, a drag show, a silent auction, vendors and fireworks all take place at the Barker’s Island Festival Park on Monday, Sept. 5.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County area golf scores for Sept. 2
Standings: Korich/Matheson, 80.5; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 76.5; Kurkkinen/T. Henning/P. Chialastri, 76; Sislo/Carlson, 74; Braman/Braman, 74; Nelson/Pendelton, 70.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 69.5; McIvor/West, 67.5; B. Jardine/K. Nelson, 67.5; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 67; St. George/Gulbrandson, 65; McLean/Darker, 63; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 61; Kangas/Hensen, 61; Hickock/Craig, 52.5; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 31.5. Low men's scores: B. Jardine,...
Daily Telegram
Yvonne “Karen” Roebken
With love of God and family Yvonne “Karen” Roebken, 82, Port Wing, WI resident, died peacefully Monday, August 22, 2022, at New Perspectives Senior Living in Superior WI. She was born July 1, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Russell and Yvonne (Lundgren) Krauss. She graduated from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Telegram
Auto racing: 50th annual Silver 1000 Thursday in Proctor
PROCTOR — Minneapolis’ Travis Budisalovich (Late Models) and Hermantown’s Darrell Nelson (Modifieds) are expected to return to defend their titles at the 50th annual Silver 1000 at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor. The Silver 1000 is the granddaddy of the Northland’s...
Daily Telegram
Prep volleyball: Northwestern outlasts Superior in thriller
SUPERIOR — Northwestern’s Kayla Paulsen had 17 kills and 18 digs in a 3-2 (25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 17-25, 15-12) win over Superior Tuesday. The Tigers dominated play early, building a lead with Paulsen working with fellow senior Brynn Hessel to keep the Spartans off balance and forcing them into mistakes.
Comments / 0