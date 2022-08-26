National Bank of Commerce (NBC) recently donated $10,725 to the Town of Superior Fire Department (TSFD) to purchase seven new automated external defibrillators (AEDs). By making this donation, NBC is supporting the TSFD’s mission to preserve life, property, and the environment by safely providing the highest quality of service to the Superior community. Jon Webber of the TSFD stated, “The Town of Superior Fire Department would like to thank National Bank of Commerce for awarding us with the funds to purchase more Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for our department. This grant means so much to our department and our community. These dollars will allow us to purchase seven new AEDs. Studies have shown that the quicker we can apply an AED on a patient in cardiac arrest the better. If the patient is experiencing an abnormal heartbeat the electricity that the AED can provide will possibly “shock” the patient’s heart back into a normal heart rhythm.” Jon continued, “Our department currently has only four AEDs. We currently carry those in our apparatuses that are first to “roll out” on medical calls. Typically, department members had to go to the station to get an AED and apparatus. This grant will allow our department to give our most active team members AEDs to carry in their personal vehicles. These will also be spread out within our township. This will allow for a quicker response time to cardiac arrests that need an AED, especially if their current location is closer to the incident.” National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Superior and also has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs.

