sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Serious Injury Bicycle Accident on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto
Officials in Modesto reported a serious injury bicycle crash on the morning of Monday, August 29, 2022. The cycling crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Yosemite Boulevard in the vicinity of Parry Avenue, according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Serious Injury Bicycle Crash in Modesto. In a...
westsideconnect.com
Deputies shut down sideshow
More than 200 vehicles came out for an illegal sideshow at the former Crows Landing Naval Air Station, prompting a response from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which sent vehicles fleeing in all directions. The impromptu gathering was broken up just before 7 p.m. Sunday, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Crash on State Route 4 Near San Marco Boulevard in Bay Point
According to the California Highway Patrol, a crash took place on SR-4 near San Marco Boulevard in Bay Point on the early morning of Monday, August 29, 2022. The traffic collision happened around 3:20 a.m. and blocked at least four lanes of traffic on eastbound State Route 4, officials said.
Suspected DUI driver in Galt hit-and-run of Angel Renteria arrested
GALT, Calif. — After a months-long investigation, the suspected driver in a Galt hit-and-run that hospitalized a teenager has been arrested. Police said Devin Calderon, 29 of Rancho Murieta, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and felony hit-and-run. The collision ultimately left Angel Renteria,...
calmatters.network
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold
A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
Modesto bicyclist suffers major injuries after being hit by car
MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday morning. The Modesto Police Department Traffic and Safety Unit says it happened around 10:45 a.m. According to police, a woman driving an SUV on Yosemite Boulevard hit a bicyclist who allegedly entered the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Truck Accident on SR-152 in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a biker was killed in a crash with a big rig in Merced County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 152 and Volta Road, CHP traffic officers said. Details on the Semi-Truck Crash in Merced County...
Driver returned to scene of hit-and-run and hit patrol car, Galt police says
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police said a driver who crashed into a patrol car at the scene of a hit-and-run was responsible for the hit-and-run as well. Police went to Ayers Lane on March 14 for reports of a person lying on the roadway. She was later identified as 16-year-old Angel Renteria. While helping […]
L.A. Weekly
Eugene Gragg Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash on Highway 120 [Modesto, CA]
Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m., near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. Furthermore, investigators said Woods was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with live bees inside, northbound on the Lookout turnaround. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist was heading west on the highway, approaching...
Driver dies in overnight rollover crash on Byron Highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver died in a solo-vehicle rollover crash in Byron in eastern Contra Costa County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 8:52 p.m. involving a Nissan Altima that was traveling south on Byron Highway when it left the roadway and rolled over several times, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle, CHP officials said.The driver's name wasn't yet available Tuesday from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale
PRUNEDALE, Calif (KION-TV)- The CHP confirms that a 22-year-old San Martin man died after a three-car crash on Sunday around 1:54 a.m. A 2002 Lexus was stalled on the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at State Route 156. The driver and his passengers were trying to push the car out of the roadway. According to The post Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash, Modesto Police says
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A cyclist in Modesto was seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday morning. Modesto police said a driver was headed eastbound on Yosemite Boulevard, near Parry Avenue, just before 11 a.m. According to police, the cyclist entered the road from an unknown direction and was struck. The cyclist was […]
KCRA.com
Driver hurt in suspected DUI crash into Modesto bank, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — A man was hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash into a Modesto bank early Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after midnight at the Chase Bank building at 2900 Standiford Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a black Chevy truck that had crashed...
Joey Costa identified as victim in deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities identified the man killed in a Stockton shooting as Joey Costa, 57. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Officer described him as a Stockton area resident. Costa was shot and killed near Stockton's downtown district early Sunday morning. Police said they found him with multiple...
Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto
MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation.
Bicyclist left with serious injuries after being struck by SUV in Modesto
MODESTO – A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by an SUV in Modesto late Monday morning. Modesto police say the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. near Yosemite Boulevard and Parry Avenue. Officers say a woman was driving an SUV eastbound when the bicyclist reportedly entered the roadway. The bicyclist was then struck by the SUV. It's unclear why the bicyclist entered the roadway in the path of the vehicle. Police say the driver stayed at the scene.
200-car sideshow broken up in Stanislaus County; one driver arrested after speeding away, crashing
PATTERSON – Law enforcement officers broke up a large sideshow that reportedly involved more than 200 cars in Stanislaus County over the weekend. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the sideshow was taking place at NASA Crows Landing Airport. People started to leave once deputies and a Stanislaus County Air Support unit showed up. One car in particular got the attention of deputies. That silver Mustang, deputies say, took off at more than 110 mph towards Turlock despite law enforcement officers never even initiating a chase. Instead, the air unit started following the suspect and noted it was driving erratically. Deputies soon decided to deploy stop sticks and were able to slow the suspect down considerably. However, the suspect soon crashed into another vehicle near West Main Street and Highway 99. The driver who was speeding got out and ran but that person was soon arrested. Reckless driving, engaging in speed contests, and hit-and-run are among the charges the driver is now facing, deputies say.
Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
17 homicides in Stockton between July and August, 6 more than previous four months combined
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to homicide numbers from the Stockton Police Department’s records, the city saw 11 homicides between in the months of March, April, May and June. While in July and August there were 17 homicides. Over the last 11 days FOX40 has reported on 5 shootings in Stockton which left five people […]
