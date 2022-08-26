ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chesterfield go top of National League with victory over Barnet

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bC4tp_0hWxC7ir00

Chesterfield moved to the top of the Vanarama National League with a 3-1 victory over previous leaders Barnet.

They went ahead after just one minute when a Jamie Grimes header was cleared off the line and Ollie Banks tucked in the rebound.

Barnet equalised in the 16th minute thanks to a powerful strike by Sean Shields from the edge of the area.

But Akwasi Asante fired the Spireites back in front after a defensive mix-up and Kabongo Tshimanga added the third.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. The...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kabongo Tshimanga
Person
Ollie Banks
Person
Akwasi Asante
Person
Jamie Grimes
newschain

Paddy Madden suspended for Stockport’s game against AFC Wimbledon

Stockport will be without suspended skipper Paddy Madden for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon. The experienced forward was shown a straight red card for a stamp on Swindon midfielder Saidou Khan. Full-back Macauley Southam-Hales will also be absent as he serves the final game of a three-match ban for...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain

Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game

West Brom will be without defender Semi Ajayi for Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against Burnley. Baggies boss Steve Bruce has confirmed Ajayi is set to be sidelined for “a few weeks” after scans revealed he had suffered ankle ligament damage during Tuesday’s draw with Wigan.
WORLD
newschain

Forest Green suffer Udoka Godwin-Malife blow ahead of Shrewsbury clash

Forest Green have suffered a blow ahead of Saturday’s home game against Shrewsbury, with Udoka Godwin-Malife revealing that he will undergo surgery. Godwin-Malife suffered a hamstring injury during the 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich on August 6. The 22-year-old defender confirmed on social media on Thursday that he will...
SOCCER
newschain

Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are improving each week

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reckons his team have been getting better and better ahead of Saturday’s visit of Rangers. The cinch Premiership champions go into their first derby clash of the season on the back of five league wins and a 4-1 Premier Sports Cup triumph against Ross County on Wednesday night.
SOCCER
newschain

UN cites possible crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang

China’s discriminatory detention of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the UN human rights office said in a long-awaited report. The report calls for an urgent international response over allegations of torture and other rights violations in...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Rotherham get Cameron Humphreys boost ahead of Watford visit

Rotherham have been boosted by the news that Cameron Humphreys’ hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared and he could even be cleared to face Watford. Humphreys was injured in the 2-0 home victory over Birmingham last Saturday and it was initially feared he would be missing until October.
SPORTS
newschain

Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf. Smith has switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed series alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with all six players set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this week. The...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Conor McAleny pushing for Salford start against Crawley

Conor McAleny is pushing for a start when Salford take on Crawley. The striker made his comeback from injury as a substitute in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Stevenage and should be fit to feature. The Ammies sold fellow forward Brandon Thomas-Asante to West Brom this week, meaning McAleny’s...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
152K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy