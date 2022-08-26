Chesterfield go top of National League with victory over Barnet

Chesterfield moved to the top of the Vanarama National League with a 3-1 victory over previous leaders Barnet.

They went ahead after just one minute when a Jamie Grimes header was cleared off the line and Ollie Banks tucked in the rebound.

Barnet equalised in the 16th minute thanks to a powerful strike by Sean Shields from the edge of the area.

But Akwasi Asante fired the Spireites back in front after a defensive mix-up and Kabongo Tshimanga added the third.

