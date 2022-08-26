Will Spider-Man be able to save the box office… again? Yes, you’re reading this in August of 2022. And yes, there’s actually a chance that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will return to the No. 1 spot on domestic box office charts… roughly eight months after the superhero adventure swooped into cinemas and revived the theater industry. Sony is re-releasing the film — which has already grossed an astounding $804 million in North America and $1.9 billion globally — in 3,850+ theaters over Labor Day weekend, this time with a glorious 11 minutes of extra footage. Thank you, Peter Parker! How, pray tell,...

MOVIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO