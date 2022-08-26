Florida Gators 2022 Depth Chart Projection: Linebackers

Analyzing the Florida Gators depth chart at each position heading into the 2022 season.

Photo: Ventrell Miller and Shemar James; Credit: Zach Goodall

Billy Napier's first season in charge of the Florida Gators is approaching quickly, as UF will open its 2022 campaign at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3.

The Gators still have some shuffling to do in practice before trotting out against the reigning Pac-12 champions. But for the most part, at least the top of Florida's depth chart has taken shape leading into the season, and All Gators is here to break it down position by position.

After wrapping up the offensive side of the ball on Wednesday, we most recently analyzed the defensive trenches with separate stories for the defensive line and JACK edge rusher. Now, we turn to a thin, albeit skillful, second level that will be crucial as Florida looks to sure up their tackling woes over the past two seasons in 2022.

You can find our previous depth chart projections and the linebacker breakdown below.

Starters: Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney

When looking up and down the Florida Gators roster, the linebacker position notably holds the most experience.

Sixth-year senior Ventrell Miller leads the pack and has done so for a while

Miller began to shine as a weak side linebacker alongside middle linebacker David Reese II in 2019, recording six tackles and two sacks in week zero against Miami to insert himself into the fold for more playing time.

It worked.

In 2020, he filled in at middle linebacker following Reese's departure, upholding his end of the bargain regarding Florida's defensive efforts.

He's solidified himself as a premier run-stopper with his contributions in the past. However, his next task will be growing in coverage while simultaneously working back toward his previous form following a torn bicep that derailed his season in 2021.

Miller's accounted for 164 total tackles, 15 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, one interception, one touchdown, five pass breakups and one fumble recovery, proving to be the most productive and consistent member of the linebackers and defense in its entirety over that span.

Next to Miller is a fellow beneficiary of the COVID year provided by the NCAA to assume an added year in orange and blue.

Weak-side linebacker Amari Burney returns to the University of Florida for his fifth season with the team and receives the nod as a full-time starter heading into the year for the first time. He's operated part-time as a starter over the past three seasons.

He was initially occupying time at STAR nickel cornerback before the former high school safety was moved to inside linebacker midway through the 2019 season, forcing him to relearn an already complicated defense at a new position while simultaneously reshaping his body for the spot.

As a result, his career has not played out how fans had hoped when he arrived from St. Petersburg in 2018. Burney's relative productivity — accounting for 144 tackles, three sacks, six tackles for loss, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 45 appearances — has yet to outweigh the inconsistency in run support and coverage during his time at linebacker.

He looks to turn that around as he enters 2022.

He's arguably one of the biggest "what ifs" on the roster heading into the year.

Showing that everything finally clicks this season would do wonders for Burney's status as he departs the program following this season, as well as for the Gators' second level as defensive coordinator Patrick Toney attempts to reconcile a broken unit over the past two years in his first attempt.

Rotational Pieces: Derek Wingo, Diwun Black, Shemar James, Scooby Williams

While only six scholarship linebackers are on the roster heading into 2022, the group comprises two on-field veterans and three highly talented rotational pieces. All three reserves on the unit are expected to assume different roles in rotation with Miller and Burney.

As Burney's direct backup, the most likely prospect to take on a significant role is freshman Shemar James.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, James shined as an uber-athletic off-ball linebacker for his high school, earning him the rank of No. 2 off-ball linebacker and No. 18 overall in SI All-American's SI99.

His versatility is a welcomed sight for Toney's creeper defense that incorporates a rusher from the second or third level while replacing said player in coverage with one of the first-level defenders. James is the perfect fit to bring pressure on opposing passers while also providing his coverage prowess in space and sideline-to-sideline pursuit of ball carriers from the weakside 'backer position.

Napier highlighted James' progression throughout the summer and fall camp periods, noting him as one of the unproven, youthful players standing out as a core piece of the Gators' second team.

If he continues that development throughout the year, a considerable snap count increase to get an integral piece of the future on the field is on the horizon for James.

The middle linebacker reserve is Derek Wingo.

As a former St. Thomas Aquinas standout, Wingo performed mostly as a standup edge rusher at the prep level. Once arriving at UF, there was not much optimism for his ability to remain there due to his roughly undersized 6-foot-1, 230-pound frame. Instead of transitioning immediately, he bounced around, looking to find his niche.

That seemingly stunted the growth of a promising young career and continues to affect his playing time heading into year three at Florida.

However, Wingo continues to learn the intricacies of playing the linebacker position, namely in his run fits and play diagnosis. He has taken necessary strides this offseason but still has room to work before he is ready for a substantial workload.

The Gators hope he can do that to aid Miller as he bounces back from last season's injury.

Diwun Black will likely provide relief in obvious passing situations due to his length and fluid mobility in coverage. In the spring, Black seemingly started to settle into the new spot after spending most of his time at STAR in 2021.

This created expectations for a long-awaited breakout season for Black.

Described as an inside linebacker with "DB skills" by position coach Jay Bateman, Black showcases the athleticism in coverage and as a pass rusher in late-down situations. The potentially increased role will delight many Florida supporters as Black's story from a Gators high school commit to eventual JUCO transfer makes him a fan favorite.

Jeremiah "Scooby" Williams appears to be the odd man out at the moment, given the buzz surrounding the freshman. He will be the closest thing the group has to a depth piece.

If he does play, he will likely feature similar to Black on obvious passing downs. But, Williams will take on more responsibility as a pass rusher from the second level than in coverage.

