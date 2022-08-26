White House calls out Oklahoma congressmen for criticism of student debt plan saying both lawmakers had loans forgiven

I called Markwayne Mullins' office in DC about the loans. I was told the loans were written to be forgiven. WTH, I think the definition of loan is for it to be re-paid. If I have a loan I know the lender will expect payment. Does anyone know how these loans were written? If it isn't a loan then it is called a "gift".
Mudd misquote Hern in this article, then mistakes that Mullen and Hern had student loans forgiven. As any reader of English can see it was PPP loans that were forgiven for Mullen and Hern. The loans were given by PPP legislation, which was stated from the start that the loans would be forgiven. The entirety of the PPP loan program never had that the individual would repay the loan. This is an apples to oranges comparison.
As usual these millionaire politicians try to conceal their true selves at the expense of those they purport to represent. True Republican fakes.
Comments / 160