ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

White House calls out Oklahoma congressmen for criticism of student debt plan saying both lawmakers had loans forgiven

By Public Radio Tulsa
publicradiotulsa.org
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 160

Donna Brown
5d ago

I called Markwayne Mullins' office in DC about the loans. I was told the loans were written to be forgiven. WTH, I think the definition of loan is for it to be re-paid. If I have a loan I know the lender will expect payment. Does anyone know how these loans were written? If it isn't a loan then it is called a "gift".

Reply(10)
27
Chuck Patterson
5d ago

Mudd misquote Hern in this article, then mistakes that Mullen and Hern had student loans forgiven. As any reader of English can see it was PPP loans that were forgiven for Mullen and Hern. The loans were given by PPP legislation, which was stated from the start that the loans would be forgiven. The entirety of the PPP loan program never had that the individual would repay the loan. This is an apples to oranges comparison.

Reply(12)
24
Robert Webb
5d ago

As usual these millionaire politicians try to conceal their true selves at the expense of those they purport to represent. True Republican fakes.

Reply(1)
20
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hern
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Fox News

Biden says Black, Hispanic student loan borrowers 'don't own their homes' while touting $300 billion handout

President Biden raised eyebrows for a comment critics say is "racist" during his speech touting his administration's student loan handout program. Biden announced on Wednesday he will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year. The price tag is a whopping $300 billion, leaving critics sounding the alarm that the spending spree will fuel inflation and further increase the country's national debt.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Americans#The Biden Administration#Kwgs#Gop
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
IRS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy