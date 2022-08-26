Read full article on original website
Opinion: The view from the stands at the BYU-Duke volleyball game
It has been a difficult few days trying to thoughtfully and fairly sort out facts, feelings and ethical decision making about what happened at the BYU-Duke volleyball game on Aug. 26. I was there and so were my students. What is clear. I believe the account of Rachel Richardson about...
This Utah assistant is undefeated at The Swamp. He wants to keep it that way
As No. 7 Utah gets set for an intriguing season opener at Florida, Utes wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis knows all about The Swamp and what it’s like playing in the SEC. Bumphis is the second all-time leading receiver in Mississippi State history. He led the Bulldogs in receiving in three of his four seasons from 2009-12 and finished with 2,270 career receiving yards.
2 siblings killed on their way to school in Provo after car hits them; driver also dies after crash
A brother and sister died Monday after a car drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, Provo police said. An SUV was driving west on 700 North at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
