Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson's father says his daughter was 'afraid' after being subjected to racial slurs
The father of Duke women's volleyball player Rachel Richardson says his daughter was "afraid" and phoned him in tears after being subjected to racist abuse during a match against Brigham Young University on Friday.
deseret.com
Opinion: The view from the stands at the BYU-Duke volleyball game
It has been a difficult few days trying to thoughtfully and fairly sort out facts, feelings and ethical decision making about what happened at the BYU-Duke volleyball game on Aug. 26. I was there and so were my students. What is clear. I believe the account of Rachel Richardson about...
BYU police report details what happened during BYU-Duke volleyball match
Police report and an ESPN interview with Duke volleyball player add new information to report of racial slurs during the BYU-Duke match.
Schools that have the best chance of being added to the Pac-12
In light of the Big Ten deal that didn't include ESPN there has been a path made for the Pac-12 to expand
MSNBC
The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern
Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
Paul Finebaum blasts Marcus Freeman for comments on Ohio State spread
It’s game week for one of the biggest games on the Week 1 schedule. Notre Dame and Ohio State face off on Saturday, and Marcus Freeman made waves Monday when he acknowledged the 17.5-point spread. Tuesday, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum blasted Freeman for using that number as motivation.
LeBron James Says Son Bronny ‘Wants to Go the College Route’
The older son of the NBA legend is expected to play college basketball in the 2023–24 season.
NBA・
deseret.com
BYU eliminates ROC student fan section from volleyball matches after allegation of racist slur
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Brigham Young University Athletics administrators have eliminated the rowdy student fan section in the Smith Fieldhouse behind the area where women’s volleyball players serve during matches. The decision...
deseret.com
This Utah assistant is undefeated at The Swamp. He wants to keep it that way
As No. 7 Utah gets set for an intriguing season opener at Florida, Utes wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis knows all about The Swamp and what it’s like playing in the SEC. Bumphis is the second all-time leading receiver in Mississippi State history. He led the Bulldogs in receiving in three of his four seasons from 2009-12 and finished with 2,270 career receiving yards.
Rookie Fit Preview: How Walker Kessler Fits with the Utah Jazz
On the verge of a rebuild, how does Utah’s newest crop fit with what’s left of the roster?
