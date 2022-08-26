Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Deal Could Happen 'Before Training Camp'

There might finally be a (tentative) timetable on the long-discussed Mitchell deal.

If all goes as planned, be prepared to include Donovan Mitchell among the back-to-school deals sweeping the nation in the late summer/early fall.

Per Brian Windhorst, the Utah Jazz have placed a calendar landmark of when to trade their current franchise face in the midst of an ongoing rebuild, which should be of great, obvious interest to anyone associated with the New York Knicks . Talks between New York and Utah about Mitchell's status have reopened this month and the rollercoaster conversations will likely continue until Mitchell is finally dealt.

While some reports indicate that Utah might be comfortable keeping Mitchell even while the regular season gets underway on Oct. 18 (he's under contract in Salt Lake City for the next three seasons), Windhorst hints at a much closer timetable, especially since the Jazz appear to be back in business. The team's trade of Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday was its first major transaction since commencing its rebuild by dealing Rudy Gobert to Minnesota on July 6.

"It sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that," Windhorst said on his podcast, via RealGM. "They want to go before training camp."

For reference, the first NBA preseason game is set to be staged on Sept. 30.

Mitchell's brief list of preferred destinations emerged earlier this week , with the Knicks by far the best equipped amongst his chosen. With talks having been dragged out to months at this point, the Jazz are apparently looking for a new tempo ... especially if the Knicks are calling.

"It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here," Windhorst said. "To try to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks."

Utah is certainly no stranger to such a sensation: while the rebuilding squad is undoubtedly interested in the Knicks' draft pick surplus, the inclusion of affordable young veterans has perhaps contributed to the lengthy conversations.

