NASDAQ
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
NASDAQ
Interesting SOXL Put And Call Options For October 21st
Investors in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shs (Symbol: SOXL) saw new options become available this week, for the October 21st expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SOXL options chain for the new October 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
NASDAQ
Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Metals & Mining Stocks
In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Semtech, off about 31.1% and shares of Atomera down about 11.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on...
NASDAQ
Forget the Palo Alto Networks Stock Split. Focus On This More Crucial Metric Instead
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) recently made headlines as the latest tech company to announce a stock split. With shares trading at over $550 apiece, it's not accessible enough for employees and other investor groups. That's leading the cybersecurity company to enact a 3-for-1 split, bringing the share price below $200 apiece, a more affordable number for investors with limited financial resources.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
NASDAQ
Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Thursday
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled hard on Thursday, falling as much as 11.1%. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 10.9%. The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist plunging was a federal government mandate restricting chip sales to China and Russia. So what. In a regulatory...
NASDAQ
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging PC Connection (CNXN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PC Connection (CNXN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Dow Analyst Moves: WBA
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walgreens Boots Alliance is the #28 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #478 spot.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
NASDAQ
Clarus Says Not Aware Of Any New Material Developments On Recent Stock Volatility
(RTTNews) - Clarus Corp. (CLAR) said it is not aware of any new material developments or pending announcements concerning its business operations that may be contributing to the recent volatile market activity in the trading of its common stock as well as related derivatives. In Thursday regular trade, CLAR was...
NASDAQ
Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today
It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
NASDAQ
Is Veeva Systems Still a Good Stock to Buy?
When is a good thing no longer a good thing? Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has nearly tripled revenues and earnings over the past five years, but the stock's getting beaten down so badly that investors are starting to wonder if it's still a smart buy. From the time it went...
NASDAQ
Cardano Is Now on Robinhood. Should You Be Bullish?
Earlier today, the popular online brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that users can now buy and sell the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) on its platform. Cardano is currently the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the world with a more than $15 billion market cap as of this writing. Like most...
NASDAQ
Here's Why EQT Stock is an Attractive Investment Bet Now
EQT Corporation EQT has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. So far this year, the stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has gained 119.2%, outpacing the 45.2% growth of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. What's Favoring the Stock?. The...
NASDAQ
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCTR
The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 217,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 73,000. Shares of FCTR were off about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday...
NASDAQ
Markets Buoy into the Green Ahead of Jobs Report
Two of the main market indices ended their four-day losing streak today, on what appears to be a technical rally off a pretty sizable drop-off since last Friday’s hawkish speech from Fed Chair Jay Powell. The Dow gained +146 points, or +0.46%, while the S&P 500 closed up +0.30%. On the other side of the coin, the Nasdaq slipped another -0.26% while the small-cap Russell 2000 dropped -1.22% further. All indices finished well off session lows.
NASDAQ
Is RBB Bancorp (RBB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
NASDAQ
Thursday's ETF Movers: XLU, WCLD
In trading on Thursday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Southern, up about 1.9% and shares of American Electric Power, up about 1.8% on the day. And underperforming...
