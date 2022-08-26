ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

Senior Fair hosted at Wheeling's Heritage Port

WHEELING, W.Va. — In conjunction with Waterfront Wednesday and Wheeling Symphony On the Go at Heritage Port, a Sunset Senior Fair targeted at those age 65 and older was hosted by IC Care. The fair hosted many vendors with services for older adults. "This is actually the second year...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

It figures to be a busy evening at Wheeling's Heritage Port

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A street fair geared toward those 65 and above, a water lantern tribute, and Waterfront Wednesday figure to make it a busy evening at Wheeling’s Heritage Port. “It’s going to be a wonderful evening,” Director of Marketing and Community Outreach with In-home Companion Care...
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Ohio County, WV
Education
Wheeling, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
County
Ohio County, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Columbine High School#School Safety#Active Shooter Training#K12#Highschool
WTOV 9

Gamble charged in Jefferson County homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Joshua Gamble has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of a Jefferson County woman. Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin made the announcement Wednesday. Gamble, 39, is accused of beating his wife, Tina Gamble, 56, to death at their residence on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County to be home of electric pontoon boat factory; Creates over 100 full-time jobs

(WTRF) Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Pure Watercraft, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia.  “This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice, “Pure Watercraft is a company right on […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Barnesville man killed in two-car accident in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Barnesville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County on Tuesday night. Owen Dane Neff died as the result of his injuries after his vehicle veered left of center and hit another car. The three occupants of the other care sustained...
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Fire rekindles at Ye Old Traders in Triadelphia

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire that broke out late Monday night at the Ye Old Traders along National Road in Triadelphia rekindled Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called back around 7:15 and smoke was seen matriculating from the roof. Ye Old Traders specializes in antiques, collectibles, and household goods.
TRIADELPHIA, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy