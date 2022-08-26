Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Senior Fair hosted at Wheeling's Heritage Port
WHEELING, W.Va. — In conjunction with Waterfront Wednesday and Wheeling Symphony On the Go at Heritage Port, a Sunset Senior Fair targeted at those age 65 and older was hosted by IC Care. The fair hosted many vendors with services for older adults. "This is actually the second year...
WTOV 9
Progress being made on contract to get full-time SROs into Brooke County Schools
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke County Board of Education and county commissioners continue working to ensure safety for students in Brooke County Schools. The goal is to get student resource officers into the schools. “The board sent us a contract last week,” Commissioner AJ Thomas said. “We made...
Investigation underway after fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The state Fire Marshall came in today to investigate a fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia. As of Tuesday night, there is an arson sign on the outside of the building offering a $5,000 reward. A fire broke out at the antique and collectibles store after 11 Monday night. […]
WTOV 9
It figures to be a busy evening at Wheeling's Heritage Port
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A street fair geared toward those 65 and above, a water lantern tribute, and Waterfront Wednesday figure to make it a busy evening at Wheeling’s Heritage Port. “It’s going to be a wonderful evening,” Director of Marketing and Community Outreach with In-home Companion Care...
West Virginia man turns himself in after hit-and-run with motorcycle that injured 7-year-old Weirton boy
The Weirton man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
WTOV 9
Low-income health care patients of Belmont County can breathe a sigh of relief
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Low-income health care patients of Belmont County can breathe a sigh of relief. County commissioners donated $25,000 to Wheeling Health Right, which will continue to serve many throughout Belmont County. Health Right is a branch organization of the United Way in Wheeling, but it serves...
Mother sues West Virginia YMCA and city pool for son’s injuries
A mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries. According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool. Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the […]
WTOV 9
Gamble charged in Jefferson County homicide
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Joshua Gamble has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of a Jefferson County woman. Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin made the announcement Wednesday. Gamble, 39, is accused of beating his wife, Tina Gamble, 56, to death at their residence on...
WTOV 9
New Martinsville focusing on security with money from Port Security Grant Program
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Along the Ohio River in New Martinsville, public spots are not under the necessary surveillance the city needs. That will change soon though, as thousands of dollars are pouring in from the state. The city was granted $137,000 from the Port Security Grant Program. This...
Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
WTOV 9
Search continues for those who vandalized building at a cemetery in Bethesda
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The search continues for those involved in vandalizing a maintenance building at the Ebenezer Cemetery in Bethesda. The building had every window either knocked or partially busted. There is a reward being offered to anyone giving information that leads to an arrest. If you have...
Brooke County to be home of electric pontoon boat factory; Creates over 100 full-time jobs
(WTRF) Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Pure Watercraft, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia. “This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice, “Pure Watercraft is a company right on […]
wtae.com
Police looking for prisoner who walked away from jail work crew in Beaver County
ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who walked away from a jail work crew that was mowing grass at a cemetery near Rochester Township in Beaver County. A criminal complaint says Brian Lee Colbert, 21, walked away from that crew...
5 vehicle crash on Ohio interstate involving 2 school buses, 2 medical transport vans and vehicle
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Both lanes of I-70 Eastbound are now back open after a crash involving two school buses, two medical transport vans and a vehicle. OSHP tells 7NEWS that the medical transport vans were not ambulances. They were carrying items for medical use. That crash happened at Mile Marker 219 in Belmont […]
WTOV 9
Barnesville man killed in two-car accident in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Barnesville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County on Tuesday night. Owen Dane Neff died as the result of his injuries after his vehicle veered left of center and hit another car. The three occupants of the other care sustained...
Richmond Police Officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support, department says
RICHMOND — Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, who was shot and wounded during a traffic stop earlier this month will be taken off of life support today, according to a release from the department. In a release, the department said despite efforts from doctors at Miami Valley Hospital, Burton’s...
WTOV 9
Update: Seven students treated for injuries in I-70 crash involving school buses
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple vehicles, including two school buses, were involved in an accident along I-70 near the Mall Road Exit in Belmont County on Monday. School buses from Martins Ferry and Bellaire were involved. Seven students from those buses were taken to nearby hospitals for minor, non-life-threating injuries, according to officials.
Former Wheeling-Pitt Steel site to spur economic growth in Brooke County again
BROOKE COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-Beech Bottom is taking a big step towards turning the old Wheeling-Pitt Steel building into a major economic driver for the Valley again. Federal, state, and local leaders are re-purposing the site and with that comes new jobs and opportunities. “Not only is this particular announcement exciting. It’s exciting because I […]
WTOV 9
Fire rekindles at Ye Old Traders in Triadelphia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire that broke out late Monday night at the Ye Old Traders along National Road in Triadelphia rekindled Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called back around 7:15 and smoke was seen matriculating from the roof. Ye Old Traders specializes in antiques, collectibles, and household goods.
