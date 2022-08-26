There’s a certain caliber of musician whose legacy is so self-evident that making the case for why you need to go see them perform is almost pointless. Patti LaBelle, the “Godmother of Soul,” is such an artist. An R&B dynamo with decades of hits and diva charisma to spare, LaBelle’s iconic soprano is so indelibly intertwined in the history of American popular music that, even at 78, it is required listening. The singer hosts a “legendary evening” with the Terence Young Experience this Friday, Sept. 2. Tickets run from $62-$127, and the show starts at 8 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO