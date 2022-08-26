Read full article on original website
Related
coladaily.com
Lake Murray Lakeside Litter Sweep seeking volunteers
Keep the Midlands Beautiful (KMB) is hosting the annual Lakeside Litter Sweep to clean up litter on Lake Murray. The non-profit organization is looking for volunteers to help with the event. Lakeside Litter Sweep will take place Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required by Sept....
Snack time extending past kindergarten for Lexington-Richland 5 students
IRMO, S.C. — Lexington Richland 5 has extended snack time past Kindergarten and first grade for students across the district. In June the school board, including chairwoman Jan Hammond, approved $1.3 million from their general fund to go toward giving students a snack every day. "I think it's a...
WIS-TV
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
WECT
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen. Per the announcement, Leah Nadorff of Columbia, S.C. has won the $1.2 million prize package, which consisted of:. A 3,000-square-foot home. A 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. $100,000 from LendingTree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coladaily.com
Attainable workforce housing coming to BullStreet District
New attainable housing is coming to the BullStreet community, featuring 90 rental apartment units with accompanying amenities. Construction for the project will soon begin in downtown Columbia. The apartment complex, known as Midtown at BullStreet, will cover approximately two acres near Page Ellington Park, a new 20-acre city park. Midtown...
coladaily.com
Lexington County Blowfish announces new General Manager
The Lexington County Blowfish Baseball Club announced Monday that Tony Baldwin is the team’s new general manager. Baldwin recently held the position of vice president of marketing for both the Macon Bacon and Florence Flamingos in the Coastal Plain League. Among his many tasks, he oversaw the marketing strategy for both clubs and brings nearly two decades of experience in collegiate athletics in the areas of sales, marketing, and communications.
The Post and Courier
Hotel proposed for Columbia convention center in Vista on city's land
COLUMBIA — A new proposal would build a hotel next to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, months after a plan fell apart that would have built a complex of hotels and other amenities next to an expanded convention center. Bill Ellen, chairman of Experience Columbia, said he had received...
Publix announces new location in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Lugoff
Sunday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000. The ticket was sold at S M Mart at 840 Hwy 1 S. in Lugoff. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
The Post and Courier
Columbia To-Do List (August 31-Sept. 6): Patti LaBelle, Prince tribute show and First Thursday
There’s a certain caliber of musician whose legacy is so self-evident that making the case for why you need to go see them perform is almost pointless. Patti LaBelle, the “Godmother of Soul,” is such an artist. An R&B dynamo with decades of hits and diva charisma to spare, LaBelle’s iconic soprano is so indelibly intertwined in the history of American popular music that, even at 78, it is required listening. The singer hosts a “legendary evening” with the Terence Young Experience this Friday, Sept. 2. Tickets run from $62-$127, and the show starts at 8 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN.
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Columbia caregiver awarded national scholarship to pursue care-related career
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After serving as a caregiver for both of her parents, a Columbia caregiver is now getting a helping hand in pursuing a care-related career. LaKecia Robinson was recently awarded a national caregiver scholarship program by Griswold Home Care, an in-home senior care franchise, and its nonprofit, the Jean Griswold Foundation.
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson welcomes new Commanding General
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Wednesday Fort Jackson welcomed its new commanding general. Brigadier General Jason E. Kelly will become the 53rd Commanding General for the Fort. Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis is retiring to becomes the Commandant of Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University. Kelly has served 28 years in the...
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
wach.com
Boil Water Advisory for Columbia Avenue residents
Columbia Water is advising residents on Columbia Avenue to boil their water until further notice. Customers on 566 Columbia Ave and the 600 Block of Columbia Ave are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking cooking, or ice making, according to officials. Anyone else also experience loss of water or low water pressure should also do the same.
WIS-TV
Lexington One announces five finalists for superintendent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District One has announced five finalists for superintendent. The Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that it unanimously selected P. Heath Branham, Dr. Lucas C. Clamp, Dr. Ronald W. Garner, Dr. Nakia Hardy and Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait as finalists. “We look forward to...
Grocery store on wheels soon to be riding through Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A grocery store on wheels will soon be rolling through Kershaw County thanks to the United Way. Donnie Supplee with United Way says, "This is kinda just the next step to bringing groceries to the community for those who don't have access to it, so it's a great thing."
'One of the best feelings I've ever had': Carolina Band members prepare for first football game of the season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Carolina Band is busy preparing for the first University of South Carolina football game coming up this Saturday. The band has been practicing each evening for 90 minutes to get ready for the season. AJ Johnston is a saxophone player and drum major for the...
More than 350 acres added to this South Carolina State Park
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians who enjoy the outdoors have one more reason to celebrate this week. Over 350 acres of land -- comprised of three tracts -- have been added to Lee State Park, just east of Bishopville in Lee County. South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation &...
Comments / 0