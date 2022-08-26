Read full article on original website
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested Following an Early Morning Shootout at an Apartment Complex
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested Following an Early Morning Shootout at an Apartment Complex. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies had four juveniles in custody following a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday. Just after 4:30 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
Escaped East Texas jail inmate accused of murder arrested in Louisiana after chase with law enforcement
CASS COUNTY, Texas — An inmate charged with murder who escaped from an East Texas jail Monday has been captured in Louisiana, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom said Wednesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, was taken into custody following a short car...
Road rage leads to the arrest of Louisiana man for allegedly putting gun at driver, authorities say
According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
Escaped Texas inmate captured in Louisiana with another woman after chase
LOUISIANA, USA — A manhunt for an escaped inmate out of East Texas is over after the man was captured Wednesday morning in Louisiana. Editorial note: The above video aired prior to Spraberry's capture. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Charles Spraberry, was taken into custody following...
Ill. teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.
St. Landry Parish inmates are in charge of financial responsibilities while incarcerated
The St. Landry Parish Government is holding inmates accountable for financial responsibilities while incarcerated in jail.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road at around 1:15 p.m. Robert D. Reich, 70, of Forest Hill, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Vehicle fleeing police crashes on I-70 in St. Charles County
One person was taken to a local hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 involving a stolen SUV.
Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say
GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
Candlelight vigil set in Texarkana for International Overdose Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday in downtown Texarkana. The candlelight vigil, which will be held at 8 p.m. on the federal courthouse steps, is about raising awareness and reducing the stigma...
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
West Nile on the rise in Louisiana; health officials urge caution
SHREVEPORT, La. — West Nile virus is on the rise in Louisiana, and case numbers are higher this year than last, with one case of neuroinvasive West Nile reported in the Acadiana area. Louisiana health officials are urging residents to take precautions. Birds are the primary hosts of West...
Report: Louisiana ranks ninth for its election integrity measures
A new study of election integrity measures in all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranks Louisiana in a tie with Wisconsin for 9th place. The Heritage Foundation’s Election Integrity Scorecard compares election laws and regulations in each state and the District of Columbia that affect the security and integrity of the process with best practices, and ranks states based on a 100-point scale.
Louisiana lands another $100 million in transportation aid
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana will receive nearly $100 million in additional federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the aid, which the state landed after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-2022, is the largest redistributed funds Louisiana has collected, The Advocate reports.
Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana
East Carroll Parish resident Wanda Manning speaks at a press conference Aug. 31, 2022, organized by Delta Interfaith and Together Louisiana after telecom giant Cable One blocked federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband service to their area. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Frustrated residents from rural northeast Louisiana...
Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
DCFS issues new statement on approved Summer P-EBT
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services issues new statement
