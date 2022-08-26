ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keachi, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Keachi, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Prison#Violent Crime
960 The Ref

Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say

GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
GREENSBURG, LA
KTBS

Candlelight vigil set in Texarkana for International Overdose Awareness Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday in downtown Texarkana. The candlelight vigil, which will be held at 8 p.m. on the federal courthouse steps, is about raising awareness and reducing the stigma...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

West Nile on the rise in Louisiana; health officials urge caution

SHREVEPORT, La. — West Nile virus is on the rise in Louisiana, and case numbers are higher this year than last, with one case of neuroinvasive West Nile reported in the Acadiana area. Louisiana health officials are urging residents to take precautions. Birds are the primary hosts of West...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Report: Louisiana ranks ninth for its election integrity measures

A new study of election integrity measures in all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranks Louisiana in a tie with Wisconsin for 9th place. The Heritage Foundation’s Election Integrity Scorecard compares election laws and regulations in each state and the District of Columbia that affect the security and integrity of the process with best practices, and ranks states based on a 100-point scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana lands another $100 million in transportation aid

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana will receive nearly $100 million in additional federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the aid, which the state landed after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-2022, is the largest redistributed funds Louisiana has collected, The Advocate reports.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana

East Carroll Parish resident Wanda Manning speaks at a press conference Aug. 31, 2022, organized by Delta Interfaith and Together Louisiana after telecom giant Cable One blocked federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband service to their area. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Frustrated residents from rural northeast Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes

(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy