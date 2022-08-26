Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
Travel trailers once used in hurricane aid now going to flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Louisiana is donating up to 300 travel trailers originally used to help those that survived Hurricane Ida to now house our neighbors in eastern Kentucky. According to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky is starting the process by moving the first trailers from Louisiana to Letcher and Floyd counties. Additional trailers will be moved to various areas impacted by floods but will be placed safely out of flood zones.
wnky.com
Barren Co. Schools drop off buses and supplies in eastern KY
BARREN CO., Ky.-Three Barren County School buses made their way to eastern Kentucky this morning, filled with supplies to help the devastated community. Three staff members left at 5 a.m. this morning and drove the buses to Letcher County High School. They are donating the buses to the school district to use. Letcher County lost 28 buses in the flood.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
wnky.com
Fireworks to be allowed in Bowling Green for Labor Day weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning tomorrow, residents in Bowling Green can legally set off those unused Fourth of July fireworks!. The City of Bowling Green amended the fireworks ordinance after a burn ban prohibited setting off fireworks during the July 4 holiday. The revised ordinance says anyone in city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
WKU dedicates The Commons at Helm Library; already prepping for Cherry Hall revamp
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University spent Wednesday morning officially dedicating their $30 million dollar renovation project. City leaders joined the proud Hilltoppers for a ribbon cutting to celebrate four years of work perfecting The Commons at Helm Library. WKU President Tim Caboni shared his pride and thankfulness,...
wnky.com
Rand Paul names Small Business of the Week in Morgantown, provides update on campaign
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Today, News 40 caught up with Republican senator Rand Paul in Butler County as he was recognizing the Small Business of the Week. Congratulations to P-31 Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils and Homemade Products in Morgantown!. Paul also released his first ad of the campaign season today.
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
wnky.com
Elevated carbon monoxide causes illness in BGJHS students, staff member
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Seven students and one employee at Bowling Green Junior High School are ill following detection of elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the school’s kitchen and cafeteria. The following message was sent out by Bowling Green Independent School District to families of students at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
Beshear orders flags to half-staff for overdose victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear is directing that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tomorrow is Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
wnky.com
Clear the Shelters helps animals find a home
This past weekend, Clear the Shelters returned in several local areas, including Warren and Butler counties!. “It really brings attention to us. We’re in a small county, Butler County, and it really helps to shine a little light to where our small shelter and the animals that are in need,” said Butler County Animal Shelter director Ruby Fooks.
wnky.com
2 charged with manslaughter, 1 dead in drunk driving crash in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – Two women are behind bars after a man died this morning following a crash involving drunk driving. The Scottsville Police Department responded to an injury accident on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 8:16 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31-E and KY 100. A 2017 Nissan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
Scott Waste Services announces new collection system
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
wnky.com
Man arrested in connection with 2020 fentanyl overdose in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing multiple charges after spending roughly a year and a half as a fugitive after an overdose death in Logan County. In 2020, South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents stated they received a call of a possible drug overdose on Stagger Avenue.
wnky.com
Local author uses own story of grief to write children’s book
BARREN CO., Ky.- “It’s been a journey of three years working on it during a certain period, and then I’m like this is too much for my heart I have to stop,” said award-winning author and illustrator Elizabeth Hoffman. Hoffman is using her own story of...
wnky.com
Local Regal theaters to offer $3 movie tickets for ‘National Cinema Day’ Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – National Cinema Day is approaching on Saturday, Sept. 3!. Tickets on this date will be $3 for all movies, all showtimes and all formats. Prices for drinks and snacks at these locations will remain the same. Both Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12 and Regal Greenwood...
WLKY.com
Ford electric battery plant in Hardin County making progress
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — One year after Ford announced plans to build a nearly $6 billion electric battery plant in Hardin County, the economic ripple continues to be felt. Earlier in August, Lotte Aluminum announced plans to build Elizabethtown's T.J. Patterson Industrial Park. This week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Advanced Nano Products would do the same. In all, there would be more than 200 new jobs with the addition of these companies.
wnky.com
Trial begins in Barren County horse seizing lawsuit
BARREN CO., Ky.-The trial for the lawsuit involving seized horses in Barren County officially began on Monday morning. Early Monday, local officials gathered in Barren County Judge John Alexander’s courtroom for the first hearing in the case. A lawsuit filed by a Christian County family, claims Judge-Executive Michael Hale...
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wnky.com
Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
Comments / 0