Warren County, KY

wnky.com

Travel trailers once used in hurricane aid now going to flood survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Louisiana is donating up to 300 travel trailers originally used to help those that survived Hurricane Ida to now house our neighbors in eastern Kentucky. According to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky is starting the process by moving the first trailers from Louisiana to Letcher and Floyd counties. Additional trailers will be moved to various areas impacted by floods but will be placed safely out of flood zones.
wnky.com

Barren Co. Schools drop off buses and supplies in eastern KY

BARREN CO., Ky.-Three Barren County School buses made their way to eastern Kentucky this morning, filled with supplies to help the devastated community. Three staff members left at 5 a.m. this morning and drove the buses to Letcher County High School. They are donating the buses to the school district to use. Letcher County lost 28 buses in the flood.
wnky.com

Fireworks to be allowed in Bowling Green for Labor Day weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning tomorrow, residents in Bowling Green can legally set off those unused Fourth of July fireworks!. The City of Bowling Green amended the fireworks ordinance after a burn ban prohibited setting off fireworks during the July 4 holiday. The revised ordinance says anyone in city...
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
wnky.com

Beshear orders flags to half-staff for overdose victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear is directing that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tomorrow is Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated...
wnky.com

Clear the Shelters helps animals find a home

This past weekend, Clear the Shelters returned in several local areas, including Warren and Butler counties!. “It really brings attention to us. We’re in a small county, Butler County, and it really helps to shine a little light to where our small shelter and the animals that are in need,” said Butler County Animal Shelter director Ruby Fooks.
wnky.com

Scott Waste Services announces new collection system

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
WLKY.com

Ford electric battery plant in Hardin County making progress

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — One year after Ford announced plans to build a nearly $6 billion electric battery plant in Hardin County, the economic ripple continues to be felt. Earlier in August, Lotte Aluminum announced plans to build Elizabethtown's T.J. Patterson Industrial Park. This week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Advanced Nano Products would do the same. In all, there would be more than 200 new jobs with the addition of these companies.
wnky.com

Trial begins in Barren County horse seizing lawsuit

BARREN CO., Ky.-The trial for the lawsuit involving seized horses in Barren County officially began on Monday morning. Early Monday, local officials gathered in Barren County Judge John Alexander’s courtroom for the first hearing in the case. A lawsuit filed by a Christian County family, claims Judge-Executive Michael Hale...
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wnky.com

Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
