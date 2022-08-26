ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

After uncertain offseason, Ravens' Clark eager to contribute

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYIup_0hWx7Q1500

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Chuck Clark’s reaction was what you might have expected after the Baltimore Ravens used a first-round draft pick on a player at his position.

The 27-year-old safety was surprised and uncertain about his future, but eventually he tried to channel those emotions into determination.

“Yes, I did ask, ‘Can I get out of here?’” Clark said. “I felt like that didn’t happen, and I wasn’t just going to give away my spot, given the other people around me. I’m not going to give away my spot. If I’m going to not be a starter, it’s going to have to be taken from me. ... I’m going to work, and I’m going to show up and do what I’ve got to do.”

The speculation about Clark’s future began in earnest when the Ravens drafted Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton this year. In a candid talk with reporters this week, he said he was indeed caught off guard. But he’s still with the team as part of a revamped secondary, and after starting 44 games the past three seasons, he’s preparing to contribute again.

“I was definitely surprised. I didn’t know it was going to happen, going forward, with that in the future,” Clark said. “But right now, we’re just going with it. He’s a great guy, a great teammate to be with.”

The Ravens, who wrap up their preseason schedule Saturday against Washington, are coming off an injury-filled season in which they went 8-9 and finished last in the NFL against the pass. It was no surprise to see them try to bolster the secondary in the offseason, adding free agent Marcus Williams and drafting Hamilton.

Baltimore also changed defensive coordinators, replacing Don Martindale with Mike Macdonald. Cornerback Marcus Peters is working his way back from a knee injury that cost him all of last season, and Marlon Humphrey also returns after his 2021 was cut short by a pectoral injury.

Clark is entering his sixth season with the Ravens. A sixth-round pick in 2017, he’s given Baltimore some good production and was one player who was mostly healthy last year. He intercepted two passes in a late-season matchup with the Rams, returning one for a touchdown.

When last season ended with an overtime loss to Pittsburgh, Clark made an emphatic proclamation: “I really only have one message for all of the questions, you know what I’m saying? So, every question that is going to come after this, as respectfully as I can say as possible, just watch how we bounce back. That’s all I have to say.”

That was before he began to doubt his own future with the Ravens, but now that training camp is in full swing, his motivation appears strong.

“When I said that, honestly, I didn’t feel like talking,” he said. “But I just felt like that was the best answer, and that was the most raw and real answer that I could give you all. Anybody that gets sent home, no matter what sport it is, you’re like, ‘All right, I can’t wait to get back and get my turn.’”

What that entails in a crowded secondary is still unclear, but Clark says he’s committed to making the best of his situation.

“There was definitely a time I didn’t know what was going to happen, honestly, and whatever was to come with that was going to come,” he said. “Now that I’m out here with my team, man, I’m just like ... I’m here, I’m locked in. They’re going to get what I got for right now.”

NOTES: Ravens coach John Harbaugh said QB Lamar Jackson will not play in Saturday’s game. ... The Ravens are trying for their 23rd consecutive preseason victory. ... The Ravens announced Friday that T Ronnie Stanley, who played just one game last season because of lingering ankle problems, has passed his physical. Baltimore also put LB Tyus Bowser (Achilles) on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and signed P Cameron Dicker.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ernie Zampese of 'Air Coryell' Chargers, Cowboys, dies at 86

Ernie Zampese, one of the architects of the Dan Fouts-led “Air Coryell” offense with the San Diego Chargers and Troy Aikman’s play-caller for the last of the Dallas Cowboys’ three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, has died. He was 86. The Washington Commanders announced the death Monday without providing further details. Zampese’s son, Ken Zampese, is Washington’s quarterbacks coach. Zampese joined Don Coryell’s San Diego staff in 1979, starting an eight-year run during which Fouts and the Chargers led the NFL in yards passing six times. The Chargers made the playoffs the first four years, reaching the AFC championship game twice. “He meant a great deal,” Fouts told The Associated Press. “Obviously, the way that he and Don Coryell worked together to develop this amazing passing attack and offense. But you know, even more than that, I mean, everybody loved Ernie.
NFL
The Associated Press

Michel, Sanu highlight wave of Dolphins roster cuts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Miami Dolphins cut Monday. Miami has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut its roster to 53 players. Also Monday, the Dolphins signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions. Michel signed with the team in May after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year, but he came to a Dolphins team with a deep backfield. Miami signed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert during the offseason and still has Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the roster.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Associated Press

Giants cut Webb, Bachman - Jones, Saquon among 10 captains

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants said good-byes to a lot of players for now as the team reached its 53-man roster list Tuesday. More changes are in store over the next few days. There weren’t any major srprises in the 20 moves that featured third-string quarterback Davis Webb and receiver Alex Bachman being cut. Both had good camps in Brian Daboll’s first preseason season as coach. Webb was 60 of 81 for 457 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Bachman had 19 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Webb had his contract terminated along with four other fellow veterans — wide receiver C.J. Board, defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, and offensive linemen Jamil Douglas and Will Holden.
NFL
The Associated Press

Mayfield's comments add spark to Browns-Panthers Week 1 game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has ignited what was already expected to be an emotionally charged Week 1 game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. According to Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund, Mayfield had some choice words for the Browns following the Panthers’ 21-0 preseason win over Buffalo on Friday night. “I’m going to (expletive) them up,” Mayfield said of the Browns, according to what Frelund said on a podcast. Frelund, who works as a analytics analyst for the NFL Network, shared a story during the “Around the NFL” podcast with Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal about a brief conversation she had with Mayfield at Bank of America Stadium.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
City
Owings Mills, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Associated Press

AP source: Titans OLB Harold Landry tears ACL in practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee outside linebacker Harold Landry III tore an ACL in practice, leaving the two-time defending AFC South champion Titans without their reigning sack leader for the season, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday. ESPN reported Landry tore an ACL during practice Wednesday, which was closed to reporters after the first 20 minutes. The person confirmed the report to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Titans are not commenting on the injury. Later on Wednesday, the Titans canceled Thursday’s scheduled practice for meetings and conditioning with no media availability. The team is off through Sunday. Landry was coming off the best year of his career with 12 sacks to earn his first Pro Bowl nod. That earned the 41st pick overall out of Boston College in the 2018 draft a five-year extension worth up to $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Undrafted Tony Adams sticks with Jets after impressive camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tony Adams’ game film at Illinois impressed the Jets enough to spark real interest. The safety’s pre-draft interview with New York’s coaches sealed the deal. While getting a feel for Adams during a video call, safeties coach Marquand Manuel asked him what he wanted to get out of the NFL. “Point-blank, he looked right through that Zoom lens and it felt like he was in the room,” coach Robert Saleh recalled Thursday. “He said, ‘I want to take someone’s job.’ “And here he is.”
NFL
The Associated Press

Falcons place LB Deion Jones, 4 others, on IR to open season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, who missed most of the preseason while recovering from offseason right shoulder surgery, will open the season on injured reserve. The Falcons on Thursday also placed former starting offensive guard Jalen Mayfield, cornerback Isaiah Oliver, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and rookie tight end John FitzPatrick on injured reserve. Each player will be eligible to return after missing four games. Mayfield was expected to open the season behind starter Elijah Wilkinson at left guard. The Falcons signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, offensive lineman Colby Gossett and inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to the active roster.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Russell Wilson gets five-year, $245M extension from Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver quarterback Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension Thursday that includes $165 million in guarantees, the biggest contract in Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL. “In addition to being a terrific quarterback and winner, Russell is a dynamic leader whose positive impact is felt throughout our entire team and community,” co-owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement, adding, “Our organization is fully committed to winning and competing for Super Bowls with Russell as a Bronco for many years to come.” Wilson’s new deal comes three weeks after the league approved the record $4.65 billion sale of the team to the Walton-Penner ownership group. Led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, it’s the wealthiest ownership group in the NFL. General manager George Paton thanked Penner “and our entire ownership group for the support and resources to get this long-term extension done.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Don Martindale
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy