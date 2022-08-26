ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug. 20-Aug. 26, 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVQC2_0hWx7Nc800

From a handler swimming alongside a horse on a trip to the Caribbean Sea in Barbados, to Somalis clearing wreckage after gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, to Cocoa farmers protesting in La Paz, Bolivia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

