Notre Dame Names Its 2022 Football Captains

By Bryan Driskell
 6 days ago

Notre Dame has named its captains for the 2022 football season

Notre Dame has named six players as captains for the 2022 football season, including two players who are now multi-year captains. Notre Dame has three captains on each side of the ball.

Veterans Avery Davis and Jarrett Patterson were once again named captains after also earning that honor a season ago. Davis is out for the season after suffering a knee injury but his leadership will still be needed. Patterson is expected to anchor the Notre Dame offensive line in 2022.

Standout defensive end Isaiah Foskey and star tight end Michael Mayer are widely considered Notre Dame's two best players, and both were also named captains for the Irish. Foskey racked up 11 sacks last season and is widely considered one of the best pass rushers in college football while Mayer is considered arguably the best tight end in the game.

Veteran linebackers JD Bertrand and Bo Bauer were also named captains. That duo is battling for the starting Mike linebacker job but Bauer was expected to at least be named a captain for his special teams work.

Notre Dame is in a unique situation where it had several veterans that have provided leadership for this team, but at some point you can have too many captains. Players just Justin Ademilola , and safety Brandon Joseph (a captain for Northwestern last year) will be vocal leaders, and Jayson Ademilola provides a lot of that kind of hard work leadership. Having those six captains plus veterans like those just mentioned are partly why expectations are high for the Irish this season.

