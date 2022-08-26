ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, WI

Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out

BESSEMER & WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The purchase of the Big Snow Resort in Gogebic County by a Minnesota family has been finalized. The Skinner family bought the resort, which includes Indianhead and Blackjack hills. The resort will be re-branded over the next few months to Snowriver Mountain Resort. Blackjack...
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
Iowa Man Died After Boat Capsized On Lake Superior

IRON COUNTY, Wis. — A boat capsized on Lake Superior Thursday morning and an Iowa man is dead. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department it happened just before 9 a.m. The Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a report of a capsized boat on the shores of Lake...
IRON COUNTY, WI
Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival kicks off this weekend

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival is coming up, running from Sept. 2-4. Activities for the festival begin Friday with a free community picnic at the Village Marina Pavilion, running alongside a meet-and-greet with Ontonagon County first responders. The fun really begins Saturday with an...
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI

