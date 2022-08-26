Read full article on original website
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
BESSEMER & WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The purchase of the Big Snow Resort in Gogebic County by a Minnesota family has been finalized. The Skinner family bought the resort, which includes Indianhead and Blackjack hills. The resort will be re-branded over the next few months to Snowriver Mountain Resort. Blackjack...
Iowa Man Died After Boat Capsized On Lake Superior
IRON COUNTY, Wis. — A boat capsized on Lake Superior Thursday morning and an Iowa man is dead. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department it happened just before 9 a.m. The Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a report of a capsized boat on the shores of Lake...
Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival kicks off this weekend
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival is coming up, running from Sept. 2-4. Activities for the festival begin Friday with a free community picnic at the Village Marina Pavilion, running alongside a meet-and-greet with Ontonagon County first responders. The fun really begins Saturday with an...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
