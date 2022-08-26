Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school board selects GR Gordon-Ross to fill vacant seat
Lawrence school board members on Tuesday selected GR Gordon-Ross to fill the seventh seat on the board, which has been vacant since mid-July. Board members heard from the three candidates, then deliberated for a few minutes before taking a ranked vote. The other two candidates who were interviewed Tuesday were...
lawrencekstimes.com
Vehicle rolls in crash in Lawrence; no serious injuries reported
A vehicle rolled onto its side but no serious injuries were reported in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 19th and Kentucky streets. It was reported as a two-vehicle crash. First responders at the scene said over the scanner that there...
lawrencekstimes.com
Anti-mask protester pleads no contest to reduced charges; will serve probation for assault at a Lawrence vaccine clinic
A Lawrence man who had been facing two felony charges of aggravated assault after an incident outside of a vaccine clinic for kids last fall agreed to plead no contest on Monday to two misdemeanor charges, and he will serve a year of probation. Justin Spiehs, 41, was scheduled to...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence news
Note: Please see these related intro posts for information about the Times, what we’re doing […]. The Lawrence City Commission will meet virtually at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Here are a few highlights from the agenda. Haskell Indian Nations University is facing a lawsuit from its student newspaper after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas educators recall pain of Brownback era, urge support for Gov. Laura Kelly
TOPEKA — Charrica Osborne remembers spending up to $800 of her own money every year on classroom supplies for her students at a Wichita public school as funding eroded under former Gov. Sam Brownback. Osborne had three children in school and was still paying off student loans for her...
lawrencekstimes.com
Jersey Mike’s sub shop to open soon in west Lawrence
With rumors of its arrival beginning to spread more than a year ago, Jersey Mike’s is scheduled to open in west Lawrence on Wednesday, Sept. 14. “The big delay was just in getting the construction started, but once that got rolling, we were fine,” operating partner Dan Markgraf says.
lawrencekstimes.com
What is Lawrence’s land development code, and why should you care that it’s getting updated?
A lot has changed in the past 16 years — but that’s not reflected in the document that lays out the regulations meant to help the city implement its goals and visions. Aging it further, Lawrence’s land development code, adopted in July 2006, was based on the city’s comprehensive plan that was adopted in 1998 — Horizon 2020.
lawrencekstimes.com
Raven Book Store: Looking back at 35 years serving Lawrence, and looking forward to events all month long
Over the course of three and a half decades, The Raven has overcome odds that have been insurmountable for many other book stores. And this September, it will celebrate 35 years serving the Lawrence community. The Raven Book Store began as a small store specializing in mysteries in 1987. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Beer Company to celebrate 5 years with street party
Lawrence Beer Company has planned an all-ages street party to celebrate its fifth anniversary in East Lawrence. It’s also “a celebration of all that we as a community have made it through during the last couple years,” Matt Williams, president and co-founder of LBC, said in a news release. “It was important to us that we provide a free, all ages event to thank our friends, neighbors, and everyone who has been so unbelievably supportive throughout the pandemic and really since we opened in 2017.”
lawrencekstimes.com
Haskell Indian Art Market to make comeback this year; two-day event is this weekend
The Haskell Indian Art Market this weekend will return for the first time since 2019, with jewelry, pottery, carvings, paintings, clothing and other handmade pieces by Native American creators for sale. The two-day market, hosted by Haskell Indian Nations University, is returning after a three-year break due to COVID-19. Attendees...
Comments / 0