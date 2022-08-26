Lawrence Beer Company has planned an all-ages street party to celebrate its fifth anniversary in East Lawrence. It’s also “a celebration of all that we as a community have made it through during the last couple years,” Matt Williams, president and co-founder of LBC, said in a news release. “It was important to us that we provide a free, all ages event to thank our friends, neighbors, and everyone who has been so unbelievably supportive throughout the pandemic and really since we opened in 2017.”

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO