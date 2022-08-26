ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school board selects GR Gordon-Ross to fill vacant seat

Lawrence school board members on Tuesday selected GR Gordon-Ross to fill the seventh seat on the board, which has been vacant since mid-July. Board members heard from the three candidates, then deliberated for a few minutes before taking a ranked vote. The other two candidates who were interviewed Tuesday were...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Vehicle rolls in crash in Lawrence; no serious injuries reported

A vehicle rolled onto its side but no serious injuries were reported in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 19th and Kentucky streets. It was reported as a two-vehicle crash. First responders at the scene said over the scanner that there...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence news

Note: Please see these related intro posts for information about the Times, what we’re doing […]. The Lawrence City Commission will meet virtually at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Here are a few highlights from the agenda. Haskell Indian Nations University is facing a lawsuit from its student newspaper after...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Education
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
lawrencekstimes.com

Jersey Mike’s sub shop to open soon in west Lawrence

With rumors of its arrival beginning to spread more than a year ago, Jersey Mike’s is scheduled to open in west Lawrence on Wednesday, Sept. 14. “The big delay was just in getting the construction started, but once that got rolling, we were fine,” operating partner Dan Markgraf says.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Lewis
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Beer Company to celebrate 5 years with street party

Lawrence Beer Company has planned an all-ages street party to celebrate its fifth anniversary in East Lawrence. It’s also “a celebration of all that we as a community have made it through during the last couple years,” Matt Williams, president and co-founder of LBC, said in a news release. “It was important to us that we provide a free, all ages event to thank our friends, neighbors, and everyone who has been so unbelievably supportive throughout the pandemic and really since we opened in 2017.”
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Haskell Indian Art Market to make comeback this year; two-day event is this weekend

The Haskell Indian Art Market this weekend will return for the first time since 2019, with jewelry, pottery, carvings, paintings, clothing and other handmade pieces by Native American creators for sale. The two-day market, hosted by Haskell Indian Nations University, is returning after a three-year break due to COVID-19. Attendees...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy