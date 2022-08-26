ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season

The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans

Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Red Sox reveal plans for Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora amid abysmal 2022 season

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of an abysmal 2022 season. They currently place last in the American League East division. Management has come under fire due to a string of questionable decisions over the past few years. The Mookie Betts trade brought enough questions of its own. But their confusing 2022 MLB trade deadline drew criticism from around MLB. The Red Sox added Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer, but traded Christian Vasquez. Additionally, they opted to not trade Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox acquire Taylor Broadway from White Sox

The Red Sox announced they’ve acquired minor league reliever Taylor Broadway from the White Sox. He’s the player to be named later in this month’s trade that sent reliever Jake Diekman to Chicago for catcher Reese McGuire. A closer at Ole Miss, Broadway was selected by the...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

JD Martinez reveals reason for big drop in HR production in 2022

By all means Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter JD Martinez is having a solid 2022 MLB season. After all, he just earned his fifth All-Star nod this year. That being said, it’s hard not to notice the significant drop in his production in terms of home runs. Last season, Martinez had 28 home runs across 148 games played. This season, JD Martinez only has a total of 10 home runs over his first 110 games.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Nick Pivetta
FanSided

The strategy that saved the Cardinals from losing to the Reds twice in one game

The St. Louis Cardinals showed strong defense on Wednesday night that ultimately led to their victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The St. Louis Cardinals showed great defense on Wednesday night that led to their victory over the Cincinnati Reds. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required but Woo shared in a Tweet), the Cardinals used a five-man infield strategy that they hadn’t practiced before but ended up saving them twice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

