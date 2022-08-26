Read full article on original website
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
6 Free "Author Talk" Book Events on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season
The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans
Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
Red Sox reveal plans for Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora amid abysmal 2022 season
The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of an abysmal 2022 season. They currently place last in the American League East division. Management has come under fire due to a string of questionable decisions over the past few years. The Mookie Betts trade brought enough questions of its own. But their confusing 2022 MLB trade deadline drew criticism from around MLB. The Red Sox added Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer, but traded Christian Vasquez. Additionally, they opted to not trade Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez.
Red Sox acquire Taylor Broadway from White Sox
The Red Sox announced they’ve acquired minor league reliever Taylor Broadway from the White Sox. He’s the player to be named later in this month’s trade that sent reliever Jake Diekman to Chicago for catcher Reese McGuire. A closer at Ole Miss, Broadway was selected by the...
JD Martinez reveals reason for big drop in HR production in 2022
By all means Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter JD Martinez is having a solid 2022 MLB season. After all, he just earned his fifth All-Star nod this year. That being said, it’s hard not to notice the significant drop in his production in terms of home runs. Last season, Martinez had 28 home runs across 148 games played. This season, JD Martinez only has a total of 10 home runs over his first 110 games.
Astros promoting top prospects for Sept. is slap in the face to Yankees fans
Who’s ready for Sept. 1 Roster Expansion Day, an exciting opportunity for contenders to get a two-person infusion of talent, pretenders to give some of their most deserving top prospects a chance to shine, and the Yankees to add two unexciting bullpen depth pieces at best?. With so little...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Back Guardians & Rangers Against AL East Foes)
No matter how many times I try to order burgers from the Taco Bell drive-thru window, the workers never make me a burger. "You can only take what we have" they say, despite my insistence that a juicy Taco Bell burger would be magical. I'm often lousy at accepting the...
MLB・
The strategy that saved the Cardinals from losing to the Reds twice in one game
The St. Louis Cardinals showed strong defense on Wednesday night that ultimately led to their victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The St. Louis Cardinals showed great defense on Wednesday night that led to their victory over the Cincinnati Reds. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required but Woo shared in a Tweet), the Cardinals used a five-man infield strategy that they hadn’t practiced before but ended up saving them twice.
Comments / 0