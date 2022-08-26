Read full article on original website
A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert “In God We Trust” law
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When news broke two weeks ago that Texas had a new law on the books requiring public schools to display donated “In God We Trust” signs, protesters quickly schemed about how to subvert the law’s intent.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy “racist”
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the latest destination to which Texas will bus migrants as part of a strategy to bring attention to the influx of people arriving from the southern border. Abbott began busing thousands of migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City earlier this year.
Texas education board moves to delay updates to social studies curriculum after conservative pushback
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on Tuesday took a step to delay the revision until 2025.
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “HOME” to 741741.
Texas’ cotton industry is facing its worst harvest in years — costing the state more than $2 billion
LUBBOCK — Cotton production has been decimated by drought and extreme heat this year, costing Texas High Plains farmers and other agricultural industries at least $2 billion, according to one estimate. “There’s just not much crop out there,” said Brad Heffington, a cotton farmer in Littlefield. “A lot of...
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently,...
Pregnant Texas woman who claimed unborn child as second passenger had ticket dismissed, gets another
PLANO, Texas – A pregnant Texas woman who received a traffic ticket for driving alone on the HOV lane in Dallas recently had her ticket dismissed, but then got cited a second time for the same reason. Brandy Bottone was cited earlier this summer for driving alone in the...
State rests in case against Barrientes Vela, but not before fiery cross-examination of Texas Ranger
SAN ANTONIO – The prosecution rested its case Wednesday afternoon in the public corruption trial of Michelle Barrientes Vela, capping off seven days of testimony that ranged from methodical to explosive and included a mistrial nearly being declared. Attorneys for Barrientes Vela indicated they will rest their case on...
Recent crash has TxDOT asking drivers to steer clear of highway HERO crews
SAN ANTONIO – A member of a crew known to help drivers who are in need on our local highways is recovering from injuries he suffered while doing that job. Chris Rose, an operator for the HERO program, was hit by a car August 21 on Loop 410 near Marbach Road as he worked to block off the scene of an earlier crash there.
