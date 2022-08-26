ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowdfunding effort launches to build stage at Durant Park

By Skyler Ashley
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More live performances may be coming to downtown Lansing, as a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to build a stage at Durant Park.

The campaign, offered through the Patronicity platform, is supported by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Lansing nonprofit Friends of Durant Park.

The goal is to receive $10,000 to build a permanent stage that will allow Durant Park to host live performances.

Durant Park has been the site of concerts that are organized once per year, but an addition of a permanent stage would allow the park to be more frequently booked for live events.

If the $10,000 goal is met by Sept. 26, the project will be awarded a matching grant with funds through MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

“This performance venue will not only enhance a beloved historic park, but it will also provide a wide variety of public art, music and theater programming for residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Michele Wildman, MEDC Executive Vice President of Economic Development Incentives. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for the Durant Stage project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

You can learn more about the campaign by visiting its Patronicity page .

