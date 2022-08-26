ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

wshu.org

Fair housing advocates are suing a Connecticut town over zoning

Advocates are suing the town of Woodbridge, Connecticut over what they call exclusionary zoning practices. The town of Woodbridge bans multi-family housing in most of its jurisdiction. Open Community Alliance, a fair housing organization, said that particularly harms families of color. “Time after time, year after year, at each moment...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
wshu.org

Challenged by financing options, Black business owners are turning to crowdsourcing

Black-owned businesses are highlighting how systemic racism continues to hurt their post-pandemic recovery efforts. Young Black entrepreneurs are turning toward crowdsourcing to keep their businesses open. Take Donte Branch, who moved to Connecticut last year. He said his Taekwondo instructor encouraged him to open a martial arts school two years...
BRANFORD, CT
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation

Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield students among many across the area returning to the classroom

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked the first day of school for students in many districts around western Massachusetts. It was goodbye summer and hello textbooks Monday morning at Edward P. Boland Elementary School in Springfield as first to fifth graders walked into their classrooms for the first time this school year.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Baystate doctor addresses FDA authorization of updated COVID-19 booster

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FDA has signed-off on emergency use authorization for a new COVID-19 booster by Moderna and Pfizer. This one is expected to be more effective against the new omicron variants that are out there. These updated COVID-19 booster shots are aimed to protect the public against...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Ware reports first case of monkey pox case in town

WARE – The town’s public health department on Wednesday confirmed the first monkey pox case in this community of 10,066. According to state Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, there are currently 303 monkey pox cases in Massachusetts as of Aug. 31.
WARE, MA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Springfield MA

This city in Massachusetts is on the eastern banks of the Connecticut River and has a small-town vibe, yet there are enough things to do in Springfield to keep you busy. Springfield has unique attractions, parks, and historical sites centered around its famous residents, Dr Seuss and Edward Kamuda (notable Titanic historian). So, check out these attractions in Springfield, Massachusetts.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Landmark

Starlight shines both day and night

RUTLAND — Roger Wykes has worked multiple jobs at a time since he was 13 years old to get to where he is today – the owner of Starlight Farm, a 6-acre slice of heaven that, for him and his family, is a dream come true. Growing up...
RUTLAND, MA

