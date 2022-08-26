ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

NBA Insider Has Bold Cavaliers Prediction For The New Season

Those who were really paying attention to the Cleveland Cavaliers last season saw a lot to be happy about. The team ended up missing the playoffs but they did quite well before that and for a stretch of the regular season, the team sat towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
FanSided

Evan Mobley’s nickname may be a bad omen for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Laying huge expectations on the shoulders of young Cleveland Cavaliers player Evan Mobley isn’t the wisest idea. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has a really odd nickname that he really shouldn’t have. Cavs associate head coach Greg Buckner has taken it upon himself to anger the basketball gods by dubbing Mobley ” H.O.F.”, later going to say that Mobley is on pace to be a Top-20 player in the history of the game.
Yardbarker

Cam Reddish Could Be Target In Three-Team Trade With Jazz & Knicks

Offseason rumors have returned after a month-long slowdown on the trade market, exploring Russell Westbrook’s potential exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. Although head coach Darvin Ham seems to be preparing for the possibility of Westbrook remaining on the roster come 2022-23 tip-off, the Lakers are reportedly still considering options that would allow them to part ways with the 33-year-old guard and strengthen their roster.
Yardbarker

What if the Suns Drafted Luka Doncic?

The Phoenix Suns have had a great deal of luck in the NBA Draft. As is known, the draft can be a gamble on potentially any draftee, insert Darko Milicic. There’s little to no doubt that Phoenix would revisit their No.1 pick during the 2018 draft. While Deandre Ayton has proven himself worthy of a maximum extension, Luka Doncic has solidified himself as the leader of his class — and possibly the future leader of the league.
FanSided

FanSided

