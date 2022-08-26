Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach
Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list. The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this...
NBA・
Utah Jazz trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers
Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The Cavaliers will send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Jazz in exchange, as well as Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Has Bold Cavaliers Prediction For The New Season
Those who were really paying attention to the Cleveland Cavaliers last season saw a lot to be happy about. The team ended up missing the playoffs but they did quite well before that and for a stretch of the regular season, the team sat towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
LeBron James' court: Sons Bronny, Bryce flank the King on Sports Illustrated cover
LeBron once graced an SI cover called "The Chosen One." Now he appears with "The Chosen Sons."
Evan Mobley’s nickname may be a bad omen for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Laying huge expectations on the shoulders of young Cleveland Cavaliers player Evan Mobley isn’t the wisest idea. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has a really odd nickname that he really shouldn’t have. Cavs associate head coach Greg Buckner has taken it upon himself to anger the basketball gods by dubbing Mobley ” H.O.F.”, later going to say that Mobley is on pace to be a Top-20 player in the history of the game.
Yardbarker
Cam Reddish Could Be Target In Three-Team Trade With Jazz & Knicks
Offseason rumors have returned after a month-long slowdown on the trade market, exploring Russell Westbrook’s potential exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. Although head coach Darvin Ham seems to be preparing for the possibility of Westbrook remaining on the roster come 2022-23 tip-off, the Lakers are reportedly still considering options that would allow them to part ways with the 33-year-old guard and strengthen their roster.
Yardbarker
What if the Suns Drafted Luka Doncic?
The Phoenix Suns have had a great deal of luck in the NBA Draft. As is known, the draft can be a gamble on potentially any draftee, insert Darko Milicic. There’s little to no doubt that Phoenix would revisit their No.1 pick during the 2018 draft. While Deandre Ayton has proven himself worthy of a maximum extension, Luka Doncic has solidified himself as the leader of his class — and possibly the future leader of the league.
Should The Guardians Listen To Jose Ramirez And His Request?
Jose Ramirez thinks the Guardians front office should keep Amed Rosario around long-term and sign him to a contract extension.
FanSided
