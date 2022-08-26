An emergency alert telling residents to evacuate was broadcast in error on televisions in Los Angeles and the surrounding area. “Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas,” the message said, listing Eastern North Pacific Ocean, Port Conception to Guadalupe Island, and Los Angeles. The Ventura Country Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the mistake on Wednesday night, writing: “The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO