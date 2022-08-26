Read full article on original website
Related
Governor DeSantis underfire for claiming elementary school workers are 'instructed to tell kids to switch genders'
Florida Governor DeSantis has been slammed by social media and denounced by experts for making claims that elementary school staff is instructed to tell kids to switch genders.
Judge delays ruling on Trump’s request for special master to review evidence seized by FBI – live
Hearing wraps in Florida as judge will enter a written order at some point, but does not indicate timeline – follow all the latest news
Emergency alert error tells LA residents to evacuate
An emergency alert telling residents to evacuate was broadcast in error on televisions in Los Angeles and the surrounding area. “Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas,” the message said, listing Eastern North Pacific Ocean, Port Conception to Guadalupe Island, and Los Angeles. The Ventura Country Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the mistake on Wednesday night, writing: “The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this...
Comments / 0