Baltimore, MD

FanSided

Reds great Joey Votto honors Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of final Cincinnati matchup

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto honored St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina prior to their series finale on Aug. 31. On Aug. 31, the St. Louis Cardinals played in Cincinnati for the final time this season, as they completed their three-game series against the Reds. This meant it was the final time that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would play as members of the opposing team against the Reds, as both are going to retire at the end of this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Designated For Assignment

Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Heath Hembree on the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to Tuesday’s series opener against New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Corey Seager Locked In for Rangers Right Now)

After a red-hot start to the week with multiple home runs on Monday and Tuesday night in our "Daily Dinger" selections, the BetSided team went 0-for on Wednesday night. For Thursday's smaller slate, we're attacking two teams down south with two hitters on the opposing side that have each hit 20-plus dingers on the season; both offered at very solid odds.
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

The strategy that saved the Cardinals from losing to the Reds twice in one game

The St. Louis Cardinals showed strong defense on Wednesday night that ultimately led to their victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The St. Louis Cardinals showed great defense on Wednesday night that led to their victory over the Cincinnati Reds. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required but Woo shared in a Tweet), the Cardinals used a five-man infield strategy that they hadn’t practiced before but ended up saving them twice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Astros rumors: Houston could be in for major upgrade after Michael Conforto offer

The Houston Astros reportedly made an offer to free agent outfielder and former New York Met Michael Conforto. One of the big free agent names that is still on the open market is former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. During an offseason workout, Conforto injured his shoulder, and subsequently underwent surgery. For Conforto to play in the postseason, he will have to sign with a team on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Posey's surprising answer about what he misses about playing

The Giants are without seven-time NL All-Star catcher Buster Posey for the first time since early in the 2010 MLB season after he opted to retire following the 2021 MLB season, citing family reasons for his decision. Despite being 34 years old at the time of his retirement, the former...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

7 outstanding and 4 poor efforts from Cardinals in Braves series win

The St Louis Cardinals’ weekend series against the Braves had an epic playoff feel. The Cardinals won two of the three games from the World Series reigning champion Braves this weekend. The Cardinals lost terribly on Friday, 11-4. They won a close one on Saturday, 6-5. They won a pitchers duel of a game turned homer fest on Sunday, 6-3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Carlos Martinez suspended 85 games under MLB domestic violence policy

Free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez is suspended for 85 games under MLB’s domestic violence policy. This is served in addition to the 80 he is currently suspended for. Free agent MLB pitcher Carlos Martinez has been suspended for 85 games “for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” according to MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided.
MLB
