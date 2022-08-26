At first, Kaycie Morwood just wanted to get rid of her old clothes before starting college. That was the origin of her online store on Poshmark, a marketplace platform for buying and selling clothes and home goods. During her first semester at California State University, East Bay, she made only $400 in sales. But after studying trends and sellers' strategies, she learned how to flip clothing from thrift stores and made her casual side hustle profitable.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO