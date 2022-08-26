ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jaws’ in 3D Was Made to “Make You Feel Like You’re in the Water”

What many consider among the greatest films ever made, Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic Jaws recently received the 3D treatment and was released today in Real D equipped theaters (It also opens in 2D IMAX). “We’re enhancing the 3D by kind of bringing the water out into the audience, at the beginning of the film with, Chrissy, where she’s swimming,” explains stenographer Jeremy Caroll, who led the conversion to 3D, with direction by Spielberg, in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen. “That’s an intentional choice that we made to really kind of bring the audience into those shots...
