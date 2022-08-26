What many consider among the greatest films ever made, Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic Jaws recently received the 3D treatment and was released today in Real D equipped theaters (It also opens in 2D IMAX). “We’re enhancing the 3D by kind of bringing the water out into the audience, at the beginning of the film with, Chrissy, where she’s swimming,” explains stenographer Jeremy Caroll, who led the conversion to 3D, with direction by Spielberg, in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen. “That’s an intentional choice that we made to really kind of bring the audience into those shots...

MOVIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO