Read full article on original website
Related
"X Factor" Contestant Carly Rose Says Britney Spears' Former Manager Larry Rudolph Tried To Take Control Of Her Life When She Was Just 13
"The one condition of this management would be that my parents would have to basically give me to him."
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Chantel Everett Receiving DMs from Drake Amidst Ugly Divorce from Pedro Jimeno?
The Family Chantel has barely scratched the surface on Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s bitter divorce. The two separated this spring. Pedro filed for divorce, then Chantel filed her response. Now, reports say that famous Canadian rapper Drake has been sliding into Chantel’s DMs since she and Pedro split....
Millions Watched This Groom Walk Down The Aisle, And They Can't Get Over How Iconic His Suit Is
Millions and millions of people stopped their scrolling when coming across AJ Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr.'s Mexico destination wedding — but it's not the location they're enthralled by. It's their show-stopping suits.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Jaws’ in 3D Was Made to “Make You Feel Like You’re in the Water”
What many consider among the greatest films ever made, Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic Jaws recently received the 3D treatment and was released today in Real D equipped theaters (It also opens in 2D IMAX). “We’re enhancing the 3D by kind of bringing the water out into the audience, at the beginning of the film with, Chrissy, where she’s swimming,” explains stenographer Jeremy Caroll, who led the conversion to 3D, with direction by Spielberg, in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen. “That’s an intentional choice that we made to really kind of bring the audience into those shots...
People Are Shocked And Appalled At Viserys On "House Of The Dragon"
"Viserys’ solution to being told to marry a 12-year-old is to marry a 15-year-old. 💀"
Comments / 0