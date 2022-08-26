Read full article on original website
Ebenezer Missionary Church marks 100th anniversary with weekend celebration
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Centennial Celebration last weekend to commemorate the church’s100th anniversary. It started with a Centennial Outdoor Festival on the church grounds on Saturday filled with food, music, and games. “We had an amazing celebration this weekend,” stated Althestein Johnson, committee coordinator, who gave a...
Legal Notices, September 1, 2022
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF JIMMY RICHARDSON, DECEASED. TO: Annie Hatcher 956 East 186th Street Cleveland, OH 44122 Samuel Richardson 1790 Armory Drive #E7 Utica, NY 13501 Lakeisha Crittenden 311 McDonald Avenue Selma, AL 36701 Dorothy Jones 954 Belle rive Drive Selma, AL 36701 Catherine England 1532 County Road165 Orrville, AL 36767 Jimmie Richardson 571 Greenpath Road Godwin, NC 28344 Janice Richardson 554 3rd Avenue Troy, NY 12182.
Selma baseball star Gunnar Henderson hits first major league home run for Orioles Wednesday
Morgan Academy baseball star Gunnar Henderson was called up to play in the big leagues for the first time with the Orioles on Wednesday and hit his first major league home run on his second at-bat. In the game against the Cleveland Guardians, Henderson got his first career hit, a...
Alexander Shunnarah taking nominations for Teacher of the Month
Nominations are open for the Fourth Annual Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month, highlighting K-12 educators by featuring them on law firm's famed billboards. Five teachers will be chosen during the initiative. Those who are selected will be given a $500 VISA gift card to be used for their classes and their picture will be featured on Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys digital billboards.
Two Dallas County projects part of near-record growth in state
Two Dallas County projects were among almost 250 projects featured in the state’s New and Expanding Industry report for 2021. New Globe Metallurgical Inc. brought a $5,750,000 investment from the United Kingdom. It will result in 98 jobs, according to the report. Turbine Worx brought an investment of $402,000...
Selma High beats Southside at Queen City Classic
The biggest game in the county, the Queen City Classic, was held on Friday night at Panther Stadium. Selma High School and Southside High School’s rivalry culture is unmatched and highly anticipated in every sport, especially football. This year's game featured two four-star players for each school. Dakaari Nelson of Selma High and Derrick Smith of Southside. These two players were set to match up all night at wide receiver and defensive back.
Selma Board of Education to meet on Sept. 6
The Selma City Schools (SCS) Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023. All meetings of the (SCS) are open to the public.
Perry County refinances general obligation warrant, 'debt has been retired'
In an announcement on his Facebook page, Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has announced that a a 2004 B General Obligation Warrant has been refinanced, helping the county towards "greater financial freedom." "Perry County refinanced a 2004 B General Obligation Warrant with Regions Bank for $483,829.86," he said....
Alabama WIC Program seeks public comment about 2023 State Plan
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides nutrition education and supplemental foods, and serves pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 whose family income is up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Special emphasis is placed on participation of infants, children, and high-risk pregnant women.
