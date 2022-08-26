Nominations are open for the Fourth Annual Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month, highlighting K-12 educators by featuring them on law firm's famed billboards. Five teachers will be chosen during the initiative. Those who are selected will be given a $500 VISA gift card to be used for their classes and their picture will be featured on Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys digital billboards.

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO