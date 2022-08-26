Kind like Storm troopers. Nazi rules are ok with democrats. Let’s see. During Covid we where blackmail, bribed, threaten with being fired , they banned books , indoctrination in schools and taxing the taxes that we already pay taxes on ten times over. So pray tell me what don’t you see. Read Nazi history. Read how they started taking rights away. They singled out people. Kinda like democrats to anyone in their way. Read History. Don’t delete it. It’s just repeating. Repeating.
Here you go DEMOCRATS!! “We need the revenue”…..?? If the USA can send Billions and Billions to other countries and give away hundreds of Billions to illegals each year - YOU ARE BEING TAXED TOO MUCH! NEVER VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS
The IRS should be disbanded. All US companies that have moved manufacturing overseas should be paying 90% tax on all goods they sell domestically, and should be banned from raising prices. That alone would generate about a half a trillion per year in revenue and not cost the average citizen a penny.
Related
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Texas cattle ranchers audited by IRS issue dire warning to Americans: 'They want to get you'
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
Chuck Todd to GOP congressman: 'If you’re upset about extra IRS agents, stop cheating on your taxes'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
Sen. Ron Johnson suggests putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every year
Manchin 2024 re-election chances could 'disappear in a flash' following support for new spending bill
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
Sen. Grassley says McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with threat that GOP might lose Senate
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
After court win, Biden again tries to end Trump 'remain in Mexico' program
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 159