San Francisco, CA

foxsanantonio.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends first bus of migrants to Chicago

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the first group of migrants bused to Chicago, Illinois from Texas on Wednesday. The migrants were dropped off at Union Station on Wednesday. In addition to Washington, D.C. and New York City, Chicago will now be a drop-off location...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

TxDot launches 'Drive Sober, No Regrets' drunk driving campaign

Every year hundreds of people are killed, and thousands are injured on Texas roads as a result of drunk driving. That's why TxDot has launched its Drive Sober, No Regrets drunk driving campaign. Last year, Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes. Those crashes resulted in 1,100 deaths...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Texas Railroad Commission adopts new rules for weather emergency preparedness

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Railroad Commission voted on Tuesday to adopt the final portion of requirements for weather emergency preparedness standards. The rules come 18 months after the 87th legislature passed Senate Bill 3, following the February 2021 winter storm. "It is impossible to write rules or legislation...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

How to apply: Student loan forgiveness opens in early October

(WSET) — After the President's announcement on student loan forgiveness, you may be wondering, when and where can I apply for the relief?. Well, Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia's 11th district, shared that information on Tuesday to Facebook. Rasoul said the Education Department will release the application for...
VIRGINIA STATE

