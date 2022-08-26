ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

South Bend installs bump out curbs to calm traffic

South Bend. Ind. — Driving through downtown this week, the City of South Bend hopes you notice a difference along Lafayette Boulevard. Bump outs have been installed. Each corner of an intersection has been painted and delineators set up, making it impossible for drivers to miss. It may be...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Free WiFi hotspots going home to eligible students at Mishawaka Schools

Mishawaka, Ind. — Free WiFi hotspots are coming home with eligible School City of Mishawaka students. Over 42-hundred South Bend school students are already using the technology. These devices will give students the same capabilities for e-learning as they do at school. The LTE hotspots will have up to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
HIMCO Dump Site cleanup partially complete

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The E.P.A. has removed part of Elkhart's HIMCO Dump Site from its Superfund priority list. The 60 acre site at County Road 10 and John Weaver Parkway includes an unlicensed landfill, construction debris, the backwards of seven homes, and one commercial property. From 1960 until...
ELKHART, IN
Proposal to ban firearms at Elkhart City Hall sent back to committee

A vote to ban firearms from entering Elkhart’s City Hall is being pushed back. The Elkhart Public Health and Safety Committee heard the proposal tonight. Because the municipal building houses a courtroom, it would allow them to ban guns from the premise. A spokesperson tells WSBT it's part of...
ELKHART, IN
From Mishawaka to the Moon: Local company supplied parts for Artemis 1 launch

Mishawaka, Ind. – All eyes will be on NASA later this week as the agency tries for another launch. Artemis 1 is scheduled to lift-off Friday, after technical issues scrubbed yesterday's scheduled launch. Damping Technologies Inc. makes products that reduce sound and vibrations. While they normally work internationally with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Michigan abortion ballot petition to be decided through courts after state board deadlocks

LANSING, Mich. — The courts will again be a deciding voice when it comes to Michigan's precarious access to abortion. In a Wednesday vote, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers was unable to come to an agreement on whether the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot petition, which aims to write reproductive freedom into state law, should be allowed to be certified for the November election ballot.
LANSING, MI
South Bend house fire under control, man injured

South Bend Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Inverness Lane and Sutherland Lane at 3:49 p.m. on August 31 for a house fire. According to Battalion Chief Brian Koloszar, they arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing. One adult male was transported to Memorial Hospital for injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
DNR training dogs to sniff out eggs of invasive species

An invasive species that's been moving through the Midwest is getting closer to our area. The spotted lanternfly was recently discovered in Huntington, Indiana. Indiana's DNR has been training for this. The bug first was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 which caught their attention. Last summer it moved its way into the state, which prompted the DNR to start preparing in case it was found here.
HUNTINGTON, IN
Elkhart County Drug Court Program honors 13 graduates

Making a major life change. 13 people graduated today from the Elkhart County Drug Court Program. During the 18-month program, participants are required to maintain sobriety, work or perform community service and attend financial wellness classes. Some of the participants had other successes, including obtaining their driver's license. For one...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Education will be key issue in race for Florida governor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, and it’s clear from Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly...
FLORIDA STATE
One-on-one with libertarian candidate William Henry

In just months, voters across Indiana will head to the polls for the general elections. One of the seats on the ballot is the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski's seat in District 2. Libertarian candidate William Henry will be facing Republican nominee Rudy Yakym and Democratic nominee Paul Steury in both...
INDIANA STATE
Waiver hearing set for 14-year-old in death of corrections officer

Should a 14-year-old suspect in the death of a St Joseph County Corrections officer be waived to adult court?. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed for a waiver hearing for that suspect. The hearing is scheduled for September 16th at 1:30 p.m. Magistrate Graham C. Polando authorized...
MISHAWAKA, IN

