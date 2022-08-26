Read full article on original website
Benton Harbor apartment complex seeing major facelift thanks to government funding
Benton Harbor, Mich. – An apartment complex in Benton Harbor will see a major facelift over the next 12 months. More than 40-million dollars will be coming to River Terrace apartments, thanks to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The Terrace, as some residents call it, has been around...
St. Joseph County police receive new tools to help communicate in an emergency
St. Joseph County, Ind. – St. Joseph County Police officers now have a new tool to help those who sometimes have trouble communicating. The Autism Society of Indiana has donated 150 picture boards, to help those who have trouble speaking in emergency situations. The Autism Society of Indiana has...
South Bend installs bump out curbs to calm traffic
South Bend. Ind. — Driving through downtown this week, the City of South Bend hopes you notice a difference along Lafayette Boulevard. Bump outs have been installed. Each corner of an intersection has been painted and delineators set up, making it impossible for drivers to miss. It may be...
Free WiFi hotspots going home to eligible students at Mishawaka Schools
Mishawaka, Ind. — Free WiFi hotspots are coming home with eligible School City of Mishawaka students. Over 42-hundred South Bend school students are already using the technology. These devices will give students the same capabilities for e-learning as they do at school. The LTE hotspots will have up to...
South Bend residents raise concerns over future of Potawatomi Park Pool
South Bend. Ind. — Members of the community are speaking out about Potawatomi Pool being closed all summer. The South Bend Parks Department says there are issues that prevented it from opening. Hot and sunny days are perfect to hit the pool in the summer. But the Potawatomi pool...
HIMCO Dump Site cleanup partially complete
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The E.P.A. has removed part of Elkhart's HIMCO Dump Site from its Superfund priority list. The 60 acre site at County Road 10 and John Weaver Parkway includes an unlicensed landfill, construction debris, the backwards of seven homes, and one commercial property. From 1960 until...
Proposal to ban firearms at Elkhart City Hall sent back to committee
A vote to ban firearms from entering Elkhart’s City Hall is being pushed back. The Elkhart Public Health and Safety Committee heard the proposal tonight. Because the municipal building houses a courtroom, it would allow them to ban guns from the premise. A spokesperson tells WSBT it's part of...
Operation Education: Math scores increase at most South Bend redesign schools
South Bend. Ind. — Several of South Bend's struggling schools seem to be showing growth. Recent reading and math scores have improved slightly. The South Bend Community School Corporation is trying to transform some of its worst performing schools. The district is one year into a re-design plan and...
From Mishawaka to the Moon: Local company supplied parts for Artemis 1 launch
Mishawaka, Ind. – All eyes will be on NASA later this week as the agency tries for another launch. Artemis 1 is scheduled to lift-off Friday, after technical issues scrubbed yesterday's scheduled launch. Damping Technologies Inc. makes products that reduce sound and vibrations. While they normally work internationally with...
Michigan abortion ballot petition to be decided through courts after state board deadlocks
LANSING, Mich. — The courts will again be a deciding voice when it comes to Michigan's precarious access to abortion. In a Wednesday vote, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers was unable to come to an agreement on whether the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot petition, which aims to write reproductive freedom into state law, should be allowed to be certified for the November election ballot.
Trumpet Challenge set to break World Record for the Rees Theatre Grand Reopening
Plymouth — Trumpeters of all skill levels, all ages, and all trumpet models are encouraged to register for the Trumpet Challenge. A challenge that is set to break the World Record for the most trumpeters playing during songs. This is an effort by members of the Marshall County community,...
Black Lives Matter South Bend demanding change in mental health crisis response
South Bend, Ind. – A demand for change; that’s the message tonight by Black Lives Matter South Bend over how police respond to mental health crises. The organization held a town hall this evening. The group says it's analyzing mental health response units already in place in other...
South Bend house fire under control, man injured
South Bend Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Inverness Lane and Sutherland Lane at 3:49 p.m. on August 31 for a house fire. According to Battalion Chief Brian Koloszar, they arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing. One adult male was transported to Memorial Hospital for injuries.
One-time pardoning project erasing minor marijuana convictions starts in Pennsylvania
(WHP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman have announced there will be a one-time, large pardoning project that will help people with minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions, according to a news release. I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization...
DNR training dogs to sniff out eggs of invasive species
An invasive species that's been moving through the Midwest is getting closer to our area. The spotted lanternfly was recently discovered in Huntington, Indiana. Indiana's DNR has been training for this. The bug first was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 which caught their attention. Last summer it moved its way into the state, which prompted the DNR to start preparing in case it was found here.
Elkhart County Drug Court Program honors 13 graduates
Making a major life change. 13 people graduated today from the Elkhart County Drug Court Program. During the 18-month program, participants are required to maintain sobriety, work or perform community service and attend financial wellness classes. Some of the participants had other successes, including obtaining their driver's license. For one...
Education will be key issue in race for Florida governor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, and it’s clear from Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly...
One-on-one with libertarian candidate William Henry
In just months, voters across Indiana will head to the polls for the general elections. One of the seats on the ballot is the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski's seat in District 2. Libertarian candidate William Henry will be facing Republican nominee Rudy Yakym and Democratic nominee Paul Steury in both...
POLICE: Dowagiac bus driver fails to stop at intersection leading to early morning crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a school bus has crashed just outside of the city of Dowagiac. The crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 40-year-old Benjamin Hoopes was driving the bus with four Dowagiac students and 45-year-old...
Waiver hearing set for 14-year-old in death of corrections officer
Should a 14-year-old suspect in the death of a St Joseph County Corrections officer be waived to adult court?. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed for a waiver hearing for that suspect. The hearing is scheduled for September 16th at 1:30 p.m. Magistrate Graham C. Polando authorized...
