Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Nicolet rolls out the red carpet welcoming students back with a 14-year tradition
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Many students in southeast Wisconsin are headed back to class this week. Thursday, Sept. 1 was the first day of school for some districts -- including Wauwatosa and Nicolet High School. Nicolet welcomed its students back with a 14-year tradition of rolling out a red...
CBS 58
Unique narwhal exhibit now open at the Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A unique exhibit is now open at the Milwaukee Public Museum that takes a look at the evolving perceptions about the "unicorn of the sea" -- the narwhal. MPM's CEO Ellen Censey, and narwhal exhibit expert, Aaron Atencio, joined CBS 58 Thursday, Sept. 1, to tell us more about it.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto to tell us what makes Brookfield such a special place to call home.
CBS 58
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
We Energies is looking for MPS students interested in an internship turned career
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We Energies is hiring local MPS students as interns. The teenagers will learn job skills of the various jobs offered at We Energies -- like utility engineers, line mechanics and gas technicians. They'll be able to go up onto powerlines and get hands-on experience. We Energies...
CBS 58
Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is giving Wisconsin K-12 public schools $90 million more in federal COVID-19 relief money. He announced the move on Tuesday just before schools were to open for the fall. Evers says the money would help schools keep and retain teachers and ensure...
CBS 58
Bucks star Bobby Portis visits staff, volunteers of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Bucks fan favorite paid a special visit to a local organization Tuesday, Aug. 30. Bobby Portis stopped by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. According to Feed America's website, they have provided 53,000,000 pounds of food to neighborhoods in need. Portis thanked the staff and volunteers for...
CBS 58
Groundbreaking Milwaukee photographer honored
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Surrounded by friends and family, Yvonne Kemp was honored with her own day at Milwaukee City Hall Monday, Aug. 29. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson made the proclamation at a news conference Monday. "I, Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee, proclaim Monday, Aug. 29, 2022,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
It's pepper paradise in Beaver Dam at the annual 'Pepper Festival' on Sept. 10
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Peppers take precedence the second Saturday of September in Beaver Dam. This is when the annual "Pepper Festival" will take place. The fun includes an apple pepper pie eating contest, apple pepper pancakes, pepper Brats, and a chili cook off. It all centers around a beloved...
CBS 58
DPI orders Burlington Area School District employees to undergo anti-racism training
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) ordered the Burlington Area School District (BASD) to undergo non-discrimination, anti-harassment and anti-racism policy training. This order comes as DPI concluded that the district failed to follow the requirements of its own discrimination policy, according to a decision...
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find 1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in a...
CBS 58
Doctor works to help struggling veterans with mental health
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Data shows our nation's veterans are at a higher risk for suicide compared to the general population. But, these tragedies can be preventable, and there is hope. Dr. Lisa Kearney is the Executive Director of the Veterans Crisis Line for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally kicks off
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 119th annual Hometown Rally 2022 kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1, at the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield. Police say West Layton Avenue will remain open but South 68th Street and South 60th Street will be limited to one lane of travel in each direction.
CBS 58
Tucker Sparks, brother of Waukesha parade victim Jackson Sparks, named MVP of baseball team
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tucker Sparks, older brother of Jackson Sparks, the little boy killed in the Waukesha parade attack, is continuing his amazing recovery with a big award. Nine months after being run over and severely hurt in the Waukesha parade, Tucker was named MVP of his traveling...
CBS 58
Brewers players Narváez, Urías visit health clinic to promote 'Cerveceros Night'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Patients and health care workers got the chance to meet Brewers heroes up close during a visit to Aurora's Six Points Health Clinic on Monday, Aug. 29. Along with pictures with Brewers catcher Omar Narváez and shortstop Luis Urías, fans also got signed baseballs,...
CBS 58
MFD: 4 injured in car accident near Teutonia and Mill Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities say four people were taken to area hospitals following a car accident Wednesday evening, Aug. 31, near Teutonia and Mill Road. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, one person was ejected from a vehicle. The patients were transported to Froedtert and Children's Wisconsin. This is...
CBS 58
Nothing Bundt Cakes will give away free Confetti Bundtlets to celebrate 25th birthday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way! Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet. There are three locations in the Milwaukee-area:. Greenfield - 7450 W Holmes Avenue, Greenfield. Milwaukee - 383 W...
CBS 58
Meet 13-year-old Pumpkin, a cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pumpkin is a 13-year-old cat available for adoption now at the Wisconsin Humane Society's (WHS) Milwaukee Campus. Domonique Barley from the WHS joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to introduce us to Pumpkin. Plus she talks about bird migration season and how you can help keep birds safe with these window collision safety tips.
CBS 58
Mukwonago's Wynn Stang starting senior season with a bang
MUKWONAGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Following 304 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a Week 1 52-28 win over Hamilton, Mukwonago senior Wynn Stang ran for 470 rushing yards and six touchdowns in Week 2 to beat Sun Prairie East 55-48. "It's shocking knowing how many yards we're actually putting up," said Ryan Mazer, a senior offensive lineman for Mukwonago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
Comments / 0