Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Unique narwhal exhibit now open at the Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A unique exhibit is now open at the Milwaukee Public Museum that takes a look at the evolving perceptions about the "unicorn of the sea" -- the narwhal. MPM's CEO Ellen Censey, and narwhal exhibit expert, Aaron Atencio, joined CBS 58 Thursday, Sept. 1, to tell us more about it.
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto to tell us what makes Brookfield such a special place to call home.
CBS 58

Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is giving Wisconsin K-12 public schools $90 million more in federal COVID-19 relief money. He announced the move on Tuesday just before schools were to open for the fall. Evers says the money would help schools keep and retain teachers and ensure...
CBS 58

Groundbreaking Milwaukee photographer honored

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Surrounded by friends and family, Yvonne Kemp was honored with her own day at Milwaukee City Hall Monday, Aug. 29. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson made the proclamation at a news conference Monday. "I, Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee, proclaim Monday, Aug. 29, 2022,...
CBS 58

Doctor works to help struggling veterans with mental health

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Data shows our nation's veterans are at a higher risk for suicide compared to the general population. But, these tragedies can be preventable, and there is hope. Dr. Lisa Kearney is the Executive Director of the Veterans Crisis Line for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
CBS 58

Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally kicks off

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 119th annual Hometown Rally 2022 kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1, at the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield. Police say West Layton Avenue will remain open but South 68th Street and South 60th Street will be limited to one lane of travel in each direction.
CBS 58

MFD: 4 injured in car accident near Teutonia and Mill Road

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities say four people were taken to area hospitals following a car accident Wednesday evening, Aug. 31, near Teutonia and Mill Road. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, one person was ejected from a vehicle. The patients were transported to Froedtert and Children's Wisconsin. This is...
CBS 58

Mukwonago's Wynn Stang starting senior season with a bang

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Following 304 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a Week 1 52-28 win over Hamilton, Mukwonago senior Wynn Stang ran for 470 rushing yards and six touchdowns in Week 2 to beat Sun Prairie East 55-48. "It's shocking knowing how many yards we're actually putting up," said Ryan Mazer, a senior offensive lineman for Mukwonago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal

Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
