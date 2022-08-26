ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama basketball lands commitment from 2023 PG R.J. Johnson

By Brody Smoot
 6 days ago
Alabama head coach Nate Oats has made it a priority to build a foundation through recruiting. He has already brought in four classes ranked inside the top 25. On Friday, 2023 point guard R.J. Johnson announced his commitment to Alabama via his Twitter page.

He chose the Crimson Tide over Wichita State, Tulane and Georgia. He is the second commitment of the 2023 recruiting class. The other is four-star small forward Sam Walters.

Johnson is regarded as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports’ rankings. The native of Huntsville attends Grissom High School. Interestingly enough, he received an official offer from Alabama just a week ago. It didn’t take long for the talented, in-state guard to elect to stay home.

When speaking with On3’s Joe Tipton, here is what Johnson’s message was to the Alabama faithful:

“Me and Sam (Walters) about to put on a show.”

That should indicate that Johnson and his teammate are already ready to put in the work necessary to take the Alabama basketball program to the next level.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball recruiting news.

