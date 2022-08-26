Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Shelbyville Safety, Security Committee Meets
August 30, 2022 - Shelbyville ISD hosted a meeting of its Safety and Security Committee meeting on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in the Shelbyville ISD school board meeting room. The meeting began at 12-noon with a review of previous meeting minutes as recited by Catherine Duvon. A motion carried to...
scttx.com
US 59 Expansion Project in Redland Set to Begin
September 1, 2022 – A pre-construction meeting was held in the Lufkin Area Office Tuesday, signaling the start of a major construction project in Angelina County that will widen a section of US 59 in Redland. Barricades will be set September 6 on US 59 in Redland from FM...
scttx.com
Excelsior ISD to Host Book Fair, Sponsorship Available
As a Staff Member at Excelsior ISD, I’m writing to let you know about our school’s upcoming Scholastic Book Fair. Many local businesses and organizations see the Fair as a fun and exciting opportunity to give back to the community, and we’d like to invite you to be a sponsor.
scttx.com
Center HS Class of 1992 Homecoming Activities
Friday, Sept. 23 - Football game-meet in the stands at 7:00. Saturday, Sept. 24 - Homecoming Parade Meet at Farmer’s Bank Drive Through at 3:00. Saturday, Sept. 24 - Class Reunion The Venue on Southview 1229 Southview Circle Center, TX 8:00 until. $20 per person…must pay in advance by...
scttx.com
VFW Post 8904 Hosts Iraq War Veteran Remembrance; Honors Polley
August 31, 2022 - VFW Post 8904 honored Iraq War veterans, including Larry E. Polley Jr., during a ceremony held August 31, 2022, at the Shelby County Veterans Memorial on the Center square. "The war in Iraq began March 20, 2003, and continued all the way to August the 31st...
scttx.com
VJ Day Observance Set for Friday on Downtown Square
August 31, 2022 - World War II came to an end with the formal surrender of the Japanese on September 2, 1945 aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay and this day has become known as VJ Day (Victory over Japan). Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8904...
scttx.com
Shelby County Family Life Center Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting Event
Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors joined with members of Abundant Love Ministries and community members in celebrating the opening of the facility. Pastor Marlin Cloudy expressed appreciation to everyone there, the late Rick and James Campbell, and he thanked Shelby Savings Bank. Other ministers from the church spoke and gave praise for being able to celebrate establishing the facility.
scttx.com
Sonya Monique Dade
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00pm at China Chapel Baptist Church, San Augustine, TX with Rev. Anthony Brooks, Eulogist and Rev. Fred Dade, Officiating. Interment will be at St. Luke’s Cemetery, San Augustine, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory:. Mother, Johnnie Dell...
scttx.com
SFA’s Children’s Performing Arts Series returns to SFA
August 29, 2022 – The Children’s Performing Arts Series returns to the Stephen F. Austin State University campus in the 2022-23 academic year with four fun shows designed to entertain and educate East Texas youngsters. The series, presented by the Micky Elliott College of Fine Arts, features curriculum-enhancing...
scttx.com
Shelbyville Dragons Introduce the 2022 Homecoming Court
August 31, 2022 - Shelbyville High School introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court. The homecoming parade will begin at 2:45 and homecoming activities will begin promptly at 6:30 at the football stadium. Shelbyville Dragons will host Kipp Generations on Friday, September 16th with game kickoff at 7:00pm. Shelbyville Dragons 2022 Homecoming...
scttx.com
Emma Loyce Bush
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Ramah Baptist Church in Tenaha with Bro. Keith Keele officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Interment will be at Ramah Cemetery. Born August 21, 1933, in Scurry, Loyce is the daughter of Era Rhodes and Doyle...
scttx.com
Poultry Festival Entertainment Welcomes New Acts to the Stage
August 31, 2022 - Entertainment at the 46th East Texas Poultry Festival is proud to welcome these new acts to the stage including Dixie Rae an 11 year old East Texas Girl and The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band form De Berry, Texas. The Blake Brothers: Saturday, October 8 on the...
