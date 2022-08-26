Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Updated COVID-19 booster to be available in SWFL after Labor Day
Updated COVID-19 booster shots, tailored to the most widespread virus variants, will be available within days. The BA.5 variant of the omicron strain is dominant, and shots will help protect you as we head into the fall. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the vaccine will be outdated if the...
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
businessobserverfl.com
Apartment developers pay $32.6 million for Estero property
Developers have bought 45.6 acres in Estero and are planning to build apartments and retail on the site. Woodfield Development, a South Carolina developer of luxury apartments, and ELV Associates, a Boston real estate investment firm, paid $32.6 million for the site, across from Coconut Point Mall. Ross Abramson, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Naples changing water disinfection process through September
Naples residents may notice their tap water tastes a little different on Thursday, as the city is changing its water disinfection process. Those of you on kidney dialysis will need to contact your supplier or a physician to install proper filtering devices if needed. The same goes for those with fish tanks; officials say to visit a pet store for pre-treatment of the water to avoid any problems with the chlorine.
Mysuncoast.com
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A 13-year-old who ingested a rare brain eating amoeba while swimming in Port Charlotte two months ago is being flown to Chicago for continued treatment, his family says. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family were visiting a Port Charlotte beach on July 1. Caleb began complaining...
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79
Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
WINKNEWS.com
Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida
Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyadvent.com
Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
WINKNEWS.com
David Lawrence Center wants to bring Alzheimer’s research hub to Southwest Florida
The David Lawrence Center says there are about 20,000 people with Alzheimer’s in Southwest Florida, a disease that affects not only the person living with it but those around them. Alzheimer’s is a disease that gradually causes people to lose their memory. It’s a hard reality for caregivers who...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral family travels to watch Artemis 1 launch
A Cape Coral family travels to watch the launch of Artemis 1 on Monday morning. WINK News was at Space View Park across from the Kennedy Space Center. The launch isn’t expected to take off until 8:33 a.m. Monday morning but people are already claiming their spots to try to get the best view of the Artemis I.
LCEC leaders promise to improve at forecasting power costs
After customers saw skyrocketing power bills in the summer, LCEC says it needs to get better at forecasting power costs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridaweekly.com
Positive factors affecting the Bonita Springs- Estero real estate market
As long-time local brokers reflect on the post-pandemic real estate market, they are positively encouraged by the gradual market increase from 2019 to 2022. The current market continues to be strong with the July pending sales having increased slightly from June but down 19% from a year ago. However, area brokers agree making comparisons to 2020 and 2021 hold little meaning on the market since both years were largely anomalies.
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Best Ft. Myers Beach Restaurants | Where to Eat on Ft. Myers Beach, FL
Located on a seven-mile-long barrier island that serves as a gateway to Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach is one of the Gulf Coast’s most stunningly picturesque regions. Known for its vibrant sunsets, pearly-white sands, and a true-blue Old Florida small town feel, Fort Myers is one precious slice of island paradise.
Settlement: Waste Pro will leave Cape Coral in 2024
The city and the waste management contractor have been in mediation since July 27 over disputes about a contract signed back in 2010.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples pilot program lets you pay for beach parking on your phone
Paying for parking at two Naples beaches is about to get easier. The city has launched a pilot program allowing you to pay for parking using an app on your phone. The technology is not new, but it is new to Naples. The city decided now is the time to let people who visit the beach pay to park with their phones.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers says businesses were warned ahead of Fowler closure
Drivers are ignoring closed road signs on a busy street. And that’s because there’s no other way to get to the businesses along the closed stretch of Fowler in Fort Myers. It’s shut down between Alicia and Lafayette for two weeks for construction and it’s causing headaches. The stretch of Fowler where work is being done is also the same stretch that floods, but the sewer pipe construction crews are replacing has nothing to do with the flooding.
Family of Charlotte County boy with a brain infection speaks out
A 13-year-old boy, whose doctors believe he potentially contracted a deadly amoeba in Charlotte County, is being transferred to Chicago for further treatment.
WINKNEWS.com
Construction ongoing on Fowler Street, but it won’t fix the flooding issue
Drivers have to deal with the fear of getting stuck on a busy street because of heavy flooding. It happens every time there’s rain on Fowler Street. At the moment, part of Fowler Street is closed as crews work on sewage lines, but the construction has nothing to do with the flooding issue.
Comments / 0