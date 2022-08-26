ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Updated COVID-19 booster to be available in SWFL after Labor Day

Updated COVID-19 booster shots, tailored to the most widespread virus variants, will be available within days. The BA.5 variant of the omicron strain is dominant, and shots will help protect you as we head into the fall. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the vaccine will be outdated if the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Alina Andras

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL

Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Apartment developers pay $32.6 million for Estero property

Developers have bought 45.6 acres in Estero and are planning to build apartments and retail on the site. Woodfield Development, a South Carolina developer of luxury apartments, and ELV Associates, a Boston real estate investment firm, paid $32.6 million for the site, across from Coconut Point Mall. Ross Abramson, who...
ESTERO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples changing water disinfection process through September

Naples residents may notice their tap water tastes a little different on Thursday, as the city is changing its water disinfection process. Those of you on kidney dialysis will need to contact your supplier or a physician to install proper filtering devices if needed. The same goes for those with fish tanks; officials say to visit a pet store for pre-treatment of the water to avoid any problems with the chlorine.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79

Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida

Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fort Myers Traveling#Cbs#American#United#Rsw
dailyadvent.com

Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral family travels to watch Artemis 1 launch

A Cape Coral family travels to watch the launch of Artemis 1 on Monday morning. WINK News was at Space View Park across from the Kennedy Space Center. The launch isn’t expected to take off until 8:33 a.m. Monday morning but people are already claiming their spots to try to get the best view of the Artemis I.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
floridaweekly.com

Positive factors affecting the Bonita Springs- Estero real estate market

As long-time local brokers reflect on the post-pandemic real estate market, they are positively encouraged by the gradual market increase from 2019 to 2022. The current market continues to be strong with the July pending sales having increased slightly from June but down 19% from a year ago. However, area brokers agree making comparisons to 2020 and 2021 hold little meaning on the market since both years were largely anomalies.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples pilot program lets you pay for beach parking on your phone

Paying for parking at two Naples beaches is about to get easier. The city has launched a pilot program allowing you to pay for parking using an app on your phone. The technology is not new, but it is new to Naples. The city decided now is the time to let people who visit the beach pay to park with their phones.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City of Fort Myers says businesses were warned ahead of Fowler closure

Drivers are ignoring closed road signs on a busy street. And that’s because there’s no other way to get to the businesses along the closed stretch of Fowler in Fort Myers. It’s shut down between Alicia and Lafayette for two weeks for construction and it’s causing headaches. The stretch of Fowler where work is being done is also the same stretch that floods, but the sewer pipe construction crews are replacing has nothing to do with the flooding.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy