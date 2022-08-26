ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Wildfire smoke in Billings Thursday; Hazy skies expected

Updated Thursday, September 1 at 1:20pm: The Billings air quality has dropped from good to moderate Thursday afternoon because of wildfire smoke. Montana’s DEQ is listing Billings air in the yellow color which means people who are unusually sensitive should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. And even people without...
BILLINGS, MT
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week

The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
MONTANA STATE
Hello, Montana – Carbon County Area Ride & Transit

Donald Redfoot with the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation (RLACF) talks about C.A.R.T., which stands for Carbon County Area Ride & Transit. C.A.R.T. provides free transportation services for anyone who needs it in Carbon County. The transit services operate five days a week using two min vans. C.A.R.T. was part of the age-friendly community initiative from RLCAF. The service is primarily used by older citizens but is available for all ages and abilities.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
Outdoor safety tips to keep in mind this labor day

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to spend time outdoors before the weather cools down. The National Weather Service in Billings forecasts a hot and dry weekend and could reach up to 100 degrees on Saturday. With this in mind, it is important to keep safety in mind when outside this weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
City
Billings, MT
Let’s Rumble! Burn the Point Parade Friday night in Billings

The idea of cars lighting up the pavement in downtown Billings started in the 50’s, but “Burn the Point” Classic Car weekend is as hot as ever!. This year’s 2022 Labor Day weekend kickoff starts with a parade in downtown Billings Friday night when the first of over 500 cars will cross North 27th Street to RUMBLE down 3rd Ave. North! So exciting!
BILLINGS, MT
Billings’ “traffic jam” on 24th Sunday as road work continues

It looks like a big city traffic jam on this beautiful, sunny Sunday in Billings. Please be patient on our roads! Traffic is being narrowed into a single lane for the entirety of 24th Street between Grand Avenue and King Avenue. Drive safely and kindly; You’ll more than likely appreciate...
BILLINGS, MT
Cement truck rolls over on I-90 in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont.- A cement truck rolled over on I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 446 in Billings Tuesday. Our reporter on scene said an extrication is in progress. One eastbound lane and the King Avenue West off-ramp are closed.
BILLINGS, MT
Fall Gardening 101 for anyone with a green thumb

Autumn can be a busy time for gardeners and the last chance at harvest before winter. The best time to plant a fall garden is typically September and October. With unpredictable weather in Montana, it is wise to plant in September to avoid the chance of inclement weather. The Roots...
MONTANA STATE
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
BILLINGS, MT
New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released

NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
BILLINGS, MT
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
Yellowstone County Cold Case: Marsha Helgesen

The cold case of 21-year-old Marsha Helgesen is close to its 44th anniversary. The case (78-72460) opened on September 9, 1978, when Helegesen’s partially nude body was found on Alkali Creek Road in Billings Heights. A homeowner from 2139 Alkali Creek Road discovered Helgesen’s body in the morning hours of September 9.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
2022 Labor Day weekend fun in Billings

Labor Day weekend is only days away, and plenty of fun events are happening over the weekend! Here are a few ideas if you are looking for something fun to do over the three-day weekend. The Downtown Billings Alliance is hosting its third downtown summer sounds concert, with country artist...
BILLINGS, MT

