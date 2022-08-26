ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Pilots protest at Orlando International Airport. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pilots across the country, including at Orlando International Airport, plan to protest Thursday, ahead of a busy holiday travel weekend. The protests are planned at more than a dozen airports across the United States to call for changes in working conditions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
villages-news.com

Shoppers flock to Earth Fare as prices slashed ahead of closing

Shoppers have begun flocking to the Earth Fare grocery store as prices have been slashed ahead of its closing later this month. The Earth Fare store located at Lady Lake Commons will reportedly close on Sept. 10. All products in the store have been marked down by 30 percent. Shoppers were loading up their carts at the store to take advantage of the deep discounts.
Lifestyle
fox35orlando.com

3 hurt after Delta flight from Orlando experiences turbulence, officials say

At least three people were hurt after a Delta Air Lines flight that left from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) for Salt Lake City experienced turbulence mid-flight Friday afternoon. Delta Flight 394 landed without incident in Salt Lake City shortly before 5 p.m. and was met by medical personnel at...
orlandoweekly.com

Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park

If you want to visit a local tourist attraction that exists on a human scale and truly reflects the unique characteristics of the Central Florida that it calls home, all signs point to Gatorland. Enter the gator maw out front and you'll find yourself in a home to all manner of exotic gators — including rare leucistic albino gators — and sundry other critters. This is a place where you're guaranteed to learn a little something in between the fun of the zip lines and close encounters. And you can't beat the iconic Gator Jumparoo Show.
allears.net

Revenge of the Mummy Has FINALLY Reopened in Universal Orlando

There’s been a lot of exciting information coming out of Universal lately, like a construction update on their new park and news about the perks that will be available on passholder appreciation days. Now we have exciting ride news — Revenge of the Mummy is finally back open in Universal Orlando!
click orlando

Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
wogx.com

Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer

An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
WOKV

NASA announces new launch date for Artemis 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA has announced Artemis 1 will now launch on Saturday, Sept. 3. The launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. The moon rocket was originally scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on Monday, Aug. 29 but...
fox35orlando.com

Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
Inside the Magic

Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap

At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
