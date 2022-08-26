Read full article on original website
Fire at Orlando International Airport spurs ‘evacuation’ with passengers seen running as smoke fills terminal
PASSENGERS were seen running after a fire broke out at a restaurant inside the Orlando International Airport on Wednesday. Airport officials warned travelers to stay away from the area near a Burger King while first responders put out the fire. Videos from the scene showed terrified passengers running through the...
click orlando
Pilots protest at Orlando International Airport. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – Pilots across the country, including at Orlando International Airport, plan to protest Thursday, ahead of a busy holiday travel weekend. The protests are planned at more than a dozen airports across the United States to call for changes in working conditions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
villages-news.com
Shoppers flock to Earth Fare as prices slashed ahead of closing
Shoppers have begun flocking to the Earth Fare grocery store as prices have been slashed ahead of its closing later this month. The Earth Fare store located at Lady Lake Commons will reportedly close on Sept. 10. All products in the store have been marked down by 30 percent. Shoppers were loading up their carts at the store to take advantage of the deep discounts.
wogx.com
Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic, expected to become Hurricane Danielle
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Depression Five has formed and forecasters say it is likely to become our first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 2 mph and an eastward drift is expected through Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
fox35orlando.com
3 hurt after Delta flight from Orlando experiences turbulence, officials say
At least three people were hurt after a Delta Air Lines flight that left from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) for Salt Lake City experienced turbulence mid-flight Friday afternoon. Delta Flight 394 landed without incident in Salt Lake City shortly before 5 p.m. and was met by medical personnel at...
3 injured by turbulence on flight from Florida
A flight from Orlando, Florida, to Salt Lake City on Friday reportedly endured enough turbulence to injure three passengers.
orlandoweekly.com
Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park
If you want to visit a local tourist attraction that exists on a human scale and truly reflects the unique characteristics of the Central Florida that it calls home, all signs point to Gatorland. Enter the gator maw out front and you'll find yourself in a home to all manner of exotic gators — including rare leucistic albino gators — and sundry other critters. This is a place where you're guaranteed to learn a little something in between the fun of the zip lines and close encounters. And you can't beat the iconic Gator Jumparoo Show.
allears.net
Revenge of the Mummy Has FINALLY Reopened in Universal Orlando
There’s been a lot of exciting information coming out of Universal lately, like a construction update on their new park and news about the perks that will be available on passholder appreciation days. Now we have exciting ride news — Revenge of the Mummy is finally back open in Universal Orlando!
mynews13.com
More changes coming to deadly stretch of Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s called the deadliest mile in Central Florida and now even more changes are coming to Orange Blossom Trail, south of I-4. Carmen Molina lost her son, Victor Perez, when he was hit and killed on Orange Blossom Trail in January 2019. What You...
click orlando
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
wogx.com
Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer
An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
NASA announces new launch date for Artemis 1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA has announced Artemis 1 will now launch on Saturday, Sept. 3. The launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. The moon rocket was originally scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on Monday, Aug. 29 but...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
fox35orlando.com
Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
‘I’m tired of crying’: Local woman battles new-home builder over 30% price increase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman claims a builder raised the price of her new home by over 30% a year after signing the contract, and she’s been trying to get her home built for nearly two years. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Inside the Magic
Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap
At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
Tracking the tropics: Tropical disturbances could form
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are signs that tropical development is increasing across the Atlantic Basin this weekend. The main area that Severe Weather Center 9 is watching is a tropical wave in the central Atlantic. By next week, meteorologist George Waldenberger said this has a chance of becoming a...
Missing 7-year-old Daytona Beach girl found safe
The Missing Child Alert that was issued for a 7-year-old Daytona Beach girl Wednesday has been canceled.
