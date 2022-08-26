ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

philomathnews.com

City now taking applications for Philomath Citizens’ Academy

Philomath Citizens’ Academy is now taking applications for those interested in participating in the eight-session series that will meet weekly on Thursday evenings from Sept. 15 to Nov. 3, City Manager Chris Workman announced. The academy welcomes participants ages 16 and older and the deadline to register has been...
PHILOMATH, OR
Lebanon-Express

Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Newberg Graphic

School district's new communications team sparks controversy

As a new school year is about to launch, hiring of media company elicits concerns. The Newberg School District is once again embroiled in a controversy — this time about the way it's been communicating with constituents, or more specifically, how it has not. Since the beginning of the year, the district has experienced significant employee turnover, especially at the administrative level. Greg Koskela, the district's former communications coordinator and bond manager, is one of the most recent departures, having gone on medical leave in early summer and never returning. His absence has left Newberg public schools without a...
NEWBERG, OR
Emerald Media

Eugene music community mourns impending closure of local venue

In Sessions Music Hall, small Eugene bands found a stage with revered sound quality. But come October, the downtown venue will shut its doors permanently, leaving a hole in its place. In an August press release explaining the closure, owner Danny Kime cited financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic....
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Fire district, union settle unfair labor practice filing

The Philomath Fire & Rescue District and Philomath Firefighters International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4925 reached an agreement on an unfair labor practice complaint that the union had filed in July against the district with the Oregon Employment Relations Board. The settlement agreement went into effect on Aug. 22...
PHILOMATH, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

 The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Inmate from Marion County dies in prison

UMATILLA, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Gordon Fraser Strong, died the morning of August 26, 2022. Strong was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
UMATILLA, OR
philomathnews.com

Law Enforcement Report: Aug. 19-25, 2022

Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

County health department urging public to prepare for wildfire smoke

The Benton County Health Department, in collaboration with Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Forestry and the City of Corvallis, issued a reminder this week that wildfire smoke could lead to health impacts and urged residents to know the risks and be prepared. “Recent wildfires are a reminder...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath High’s football program hungry to take the next step

If you want to talk about players up and down the roster, second-year Philomath High football coach Alex Firth can provide plenty of insight on each of the team’s units — a strong group at linebacker, plenty of options at receiver, a bruising runner returning in the backfield and the wish for more bodies on the offensive line.
PHILOMATH, OR

