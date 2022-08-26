ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masontown, WV

WVNews

West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to host Author Forum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will host its WVIHF Authors Forum from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library on the second floor. Forum chairpersons are Diana Pishner Walker and Stephen Pishner. The forum is sponsored by James and Law Co in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

The Exorcist

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Thursday announce…
CLARKSBURG, WV
City
Masontown, WV
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Mark Moyers

BRUCETON MILLS-BRANDONVILLE — Mark C. Moyers, 56, of Bruceton Mills-Brandonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home. the son of Dolores Sisler Moyers and the late Ward C. Moyers, he was born July 14, 1966, in Morgantown.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

Robert Martin Jr.

KINGWOOD — Robert (Bobby) Stephen Martin Jr., age 63, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Bobby was born the second child to Robert Stephen Martin, Lt Col. (Ret.) U.S. Marines and Peggy Crane Martin on July 24, 1959 in Parkersburg. The Martins settled in Fairfax, Va. when Bobby was a young boy, and he spent his formative years attending school there. It was in those hallways that Bobby met some of his dearest, lifelong friends. Bobby also met the love of his life and wife of 45 years, Carolyn Moxley Martin. They were married shortly after graduation and soon welcomed their only child, Jason (Jay) Glen Martin.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Marion County woman among latest West Virginia COVID dead; Wetzel, Boone, Upshur, Mercer & Mineral counties go gold

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest COVID dead came from Marion, Wayne, Ohio, Putnam and Hancock counties. The Marion County victim was a 94-year-old female, while the other deceased were a 79-year-old male from Wayne, a 95-year-old male from Ohio County, a 71-year-old female from Putnam, and a 92-year-old female from Hancock.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake

OAKLAND — The Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival was a big success as hundreds gathered at Broadford Lake on Saturday for the event. This was the first Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake, and the planning process is already underway for it to return next year.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

WVU Around The Web 9/1

It's Brawl Day! Check out our across the board coverage at BlueGoldNews.com, then take a peek at what others are saying as WVU-Pitt ready for tonight's 7 p.m. kickoff.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Southern 2nd, Northern 5th at Polish Pines

KEYSER, W.Va. — The high school golf season continued last Wednesday afternoon as the Southern Rams and Northern Huskies competed at Polish Pines in Keyser. The Keyser Golden Tornado finished with a 158 to top the six-team filed. Southern was in second with a 165, followed by Allegany (172), Frankfort (174), Northern (210) and Fort Hill (268).
KEYSER, WV
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WVNews

Northern Huskies looking to aim high with youthful squad

ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ football team is looking to forge itself a successful 2022 season despite fielding a roster with several new faces. In 2021, the issues were similar on paper albeit at different positions. Though they had several high-level seniors like Jamison Warnick, Chance Ritchey, and a senior-laden line, it also had numerous first-time starters at skill positions and several spots on defense.
ACCIDENT, MD

