What does a Broward politician think of the School Board suspensions? Watch for yourself

What are people saying about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to suspend four Broward School Board members ?

State Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Tamarac, a former School Board member, made her feelings loud and clear.

“At the end of the day, he is going to have to wrestle with his decision to make sure he can sleep at night,” Osgood said of DeSantis.

Osgood said the School Board has done “remarkable things,” including boosting academics and giving raises to bus drivers.

“I could go on and on,” she said.