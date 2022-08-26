ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

What does a Broward politician think of the School Board suspensions? Watch for yourself

By Miami Herald Staff Report
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

What are people saying about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to suspend four Broward School Board members ?

State Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Tamarac, a former School Board member, made her feelings loud and clear.

“At the end of the day, he is going to have to wrestle with his decision to make sure he can sleep at night,” Osgood said of DeSantis.

Osgood said the School Board has done “remarkable things,” including boosting academics and giving raises to bus drivers.

“I could go on and on,” she said.

Broward Shark
4d ago

It reeks of a power hungry Republican trying to attack Broward County on every level. These 4 women were voted into office (all democrats ) the Grand Jury findings does not necessarily mean a suspension. Elections are in several months for the school board. He relieved the Sheriff and placed him with Tony. He replaced several County Commissioners. This is an attack from all fronts. You know he’s against Woman’s rights. So all four women were replaced by men. One of the men spoke on tv and had rotted teeth. Sad days for Broward the Democratic stronghold of Florida.

